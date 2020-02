Frankie Muniz (Malcolm in the Middle) turned eyes on Instagram over the weekend when he posted a shirtless dance video to Ginuwine’s “Pony” (ala Magic Mike) with Dancing with the Stars dancer Keo Motsepe.

Wrote Muniz, who took part in two DWTS seasons: “I know I’m going to regret this later. Just a little action to get you guys ready for the day. White Men can’t jump or dance!”

The clip caught the attention of the Vegas show Magic Mike Live, which commented on it with two fire emojis.