Lil Nas X crashed a wedding at Disney World over the weekend. The out rapper shared a video of the moment he entered a wedding reception holding hands with the bride, as attendees screamed, “What the f**k is happening right now?”

just crashed a wedding at disney world pic.twitter.com/XqBgI2DTZD — nope (@LilNasX) February 23, 2020

The rapper/singer, who came out as gay last year, and has been making music history with his single “Old Town Road”, picked up another accolade over the weekend when he was named Outstanding New Artist at the NAACP Image Awards.