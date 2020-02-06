Matt Bomer, Robert Pattinson, Madonna, RuPaul, Kirk Douglas, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders: HOT LINKS

TOTALLY UNHINGED: Trump Celebrates Impeachment Acquittal With Bizarre ‘Blood’ and ‘Bullshit’ Filled White House Speech

TRUMP: "We first went through 'Russia, Russia, Russia.' It was all bullshit." pic.twitter.com/EKIAj1HWjn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2020

‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’: DNC chair calls for recanvass of Iowa caucuses. The request for a recanvass increases the likelihood that no one will know for certain who won Iowa before top candidates take the stage Friday night for their next debate in New Hampshire, which holds its primary Tuesday.

CHAOS CONTINUES: Bernie Sanders claims victory in Iowa, slams ‘unprepared’ Iowa Democratic Party. In a streamed news conference from New Hampshire, the second state in the Democratic nominating process, Sanders noted the lead he holds over former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the raw vote count.

FINAL JUDGMENT: Hillary Clinton Reacts To Donald Trump’s Impeachment Acquittal On ‘Ellen’: The former Democratic presidential nominee says she’s “disappointed,” but urges voters to hold the president accountable in the 2020 election.

OUT PAST CURFEW: Madonna claims she was ‘censored’ after London Palladium show cut short

SEXY ‘SINNER’: Matt Bomer on His Dark Sinner Turn: It Asked More of Me Than Any Past Role

RACIST RETALIATION: Trump Administration Freezes Global Entry Enrollment in New York Over Immigration Law

RIP: Kirk Douglas passed away in his home in Los Angeles at the age of 103

CHURCH AND STATE: Judge: Boston can reject raising of Christian flag

EPIC TROLL: South Yorkshire firefighters in ‘defiant’ video against homophobia

Last year we got a load of abuse when we added the rainbow flag to our profile picture.



We don't think homophobic abuse is acceptable and we stand with all those LGBT+ people we serve and employ 🏳️‍🌈



Thanks for the comments… 👍#LGBTHM2020 pic.twitter.com/kwzAvKWUjq — South Yorkshire Fire (@SYFR) February 5, 2020

BY THE NUMBERS: Robert Pattinson Is The World’s Most Handsome Man According To Science

Robert Pattinson is the world's most handsome man, according to science https://t.co/DIy6V2YdXB — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) February 4, 2020

WALK THIS WAY: RuPaul sissies Cecily Strong’s walk in hilarious Saturday Night Live promo

TRAILER OF THE DAY: The Jesus Rolls

THIRSTY THURSDAY: Minsu lee