Matt Bomer, Robert Pattinson, Madonna, RuPaul, Kirk Douglas, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders: HOT LINKS

TOTALLY UNHINGED: Trump Celebrates Impeachment Acquittal With Bizarre ‘Blood’ and ‘Bullshit’ Filled White House Speech
‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’: DNC chair calls for recanvass of Iowa caucuses. The request for a recanvass increases the likelihood that no one will know for certain who won Iowa before top candidates take the stage Friday night for their next debate in New Hampshire, which holds its primary Tuesday.
CHAOS CONTINUES: Bernie Sanders claims victory in Iowa, slams ‘unprepared’ Iowa Democratic Party. In a streamed news conference from New Hampshire, the second state in the Democratic nominating process, Sanders noted the lead he holds over former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the raw vote count.
FINAL JUDGMENT: Hillary Clinton Reacts To Donald Trump’s Impeachment Acquittal On ‘Ellen’: The former Democratic presidential nominee says she’s “disappointed,” but urges voters to hold the president accountable in the 2020 election.
OUT PAST CURFEW: Madonna claims she was ‘censored’ after London Palladium show cut short
View this post on Instagram
it was 5 minutes past our 11:00 curfew—-we had one more song to do and The Palladium decided to censor us by pulling.down the metal fire curtain that weighs 9 tons. Fortunately they stopped it half way and no one was hurt………….. Many Thanks to the entire Audience who did not move and never left us. 👊🏼👊🏽👊🏿 Power to The People!! #Irise #ongod #madamextheatre #thelondonpalladium
SEXY ‘SINNER’: Matt Bomer on His Dark Sinner Turn: It Asked More of Me Than Any Past Role
RACIST RETALIATION: Trump Administration Freezes Global Entry Enrollment in New York Over Immigration Law
RIP: Kirk Douglas passed away in his home in Los Angeles at the age of 103
View this post on Instagram
It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas
CHURCH AND STATE: Judge: Boston can reject raising of Christian flag
EPIC TROLL: South Yorkshire firefighters in ‘defiant’ video against homophobia
BY THE NUMBERS: Robert Pattinson Is The World’s Most Handsome Man According To Science
WALK THIS WAY: RuPaul sissies Cecily Strong’s walk in hilarious Saturday Night Live promo
TRAILER OF THE DAY: The Jesus Rolls
THIRSTY THURSDAY: Minsu lee