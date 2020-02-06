Towleroad Gay News

Matt Bomer, Robert Pattinson, Madonna, RuPaul, Kirk Douglas, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders: HOT LINKS

TOTALLY UNHINGED: Trump Celebrates Impeachment Acquittal With Bizarre ‘Blood’ and ‘Bullshit’ Filled White House Speech

‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’: DNC chair calls for recanvass of Iowa caucuses. The request for a recanvass increases the likelihood that no one will know for certain who won Iowa before top candidates take the stage Friday night for their next debate in New Hampshire, which holds its primary Tuesday.

CHAOS CONTINUES: Bernie Sanders claims victory in Iowa, slams ‘unprepared’ Iowa Democratic Party. In a streamed news conference from New Hampshire, the second state in the Democratic nominating process, Sanders noted the lead he holds over former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the raw vote count.

FINAL JUDGMENT: Hillary Clinton Reacts To Donald Trump’s Impeachment Acquittal On ‘Ellen’: The former Democratic presidential nominee says she’s “disappointed,” but urges voters to hold the president accountable in the 2020 election.

OUT PAST CURFEW: Madonna claims she was ‘censored’ after London Palladium show cut short

SEXY ‘SINNER’: Matt Bomer on His Dark Sinner Turn: It Asked More of Me Than Any Past Role

RACIST RETALIATION: Trump Administration Freezes Global Entry Enrollment in New York Over Immigration Law

RIP: Kirk Douglas passed away in his home in Los Angeles at the age of 103

It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas

CHURCH AND STATE: Judge: Boston can reject raising of Christian flag

EPIC TROLL: South Yorkshire firefighters in ‘defiant’ video against homophobia

BY THE NUMBERS: Robert Pattinson Is The World’s Most Handsome Man According To Science

WALK THIS WAY: RuPaul sissies Cecily Strong’s walk in hilarious Saturday Night Live promo

TRAILER OF THE DAY: The Jesus Rolls

THIRSTY THURSDAY: Minsu lee

What you got a big booty #fitness #leggings

