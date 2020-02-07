Suspects Hurl Homophobic Slurs While Attacking Employees at Gay Bar in Dallas: WATCH

Dallas police are searching for two suspects who attacked employees at a gay bar early Sunday in an apparent hate crime.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight at Liquid Zoo Bar & Grill on Knight Street. Witnesses told CBSDFW.com that when the suspects began hurling homophobic slurs, bar employees tried to escort them out. That’s when they started throwing punches.

This happened to my friend last night at a gay bar in Dallas, Liquid Zoo 😡🤬 pic.twitter.com/coG4yUbeAM February 3, 2020

“It was kind of nightmarish because you never know what’s going to happen in that situation,” said Liquid Zoo employee Ronnie Mikyles, who was knocked unconscious. “My face had gotten split open, and the back of my head was swollen.”

Liquid Zoo reported on Facebook that one of the suspects can be seen kissing another man in security camera footage recorded prior to the attack.

“You would think being 2020 we wouldn’t have that issue, but unfortunately it’s bred into a lot of people, and it’s something that will probably never go away,” bar owner Gary Wellborn said.

Anyone with information about the case may contact Detective Derek Gaffney at 214-671-3703 or [email protected].

Watch CBSDFW.com’s report below.

