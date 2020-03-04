Alex Trebek, Stupid Love, Maine, Ronan Farrow, Cape Town, Nyle DiMarco, Malia Civetz, Love is Blind: HOT LINKS

2020. Biden wins Maine primary: “Biden led with 34.3 percent of votes in Maine to Sanders’ 33.1 percent. The Maine presidential primary was originally expected to go decisively to Sanders, but the endorsements for Biden from former candidates Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar seem to have shaken up the results.”

GENUINELY SCARY. Biden and Sanders need Secret Service protection.

Fmr. Obama Press Sec. Robert Gibbs: "Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden need Secret Service protection. What happened tonight was nothing short of genuinely scary." pic.twitter.com/KUkl5FP3wp March 4, 2020

HACHETTE. Ronan Farrow ditches publisher after learning they published Woody Allen’s memoir.

KYLO REN. Adam Driver gave Ben Affleck’s son the best birthday gift.

BERNIE ON BLOOMBERG. Sanders learns Bloomberg dropped out during news conference.

Q: "I want to ask you about Michael Bloomberg stepping out and dropping out of the race…"



Sen. @BernieSanders: "Has he stepped out? Well, that's the first I heard about it."



Full video here: https://t.co/qAA28pFz10 pic.twitter.com/p3RlgjRfRv — CSPAN (@cspan) March 4, 2020

BERNIE SANDERS: "Have we been as successful as I would hope in bringing young people in? And the answer is no. We're making some progress." pic.twitter.com/1jZ620YNtD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2020

HONG KONG. Court declares public housing ban on married gay couples unlawful: “Hong Kong’s high court ruled Wednesday that married same-sex couples should be allowed to apply for public housing after a government ban was found to be unconstitutional.”

In landmark win for #LGBT rights, the #HongKong High Court has decided that the Housing Authority’s policy of excluding same-sex couples from applying for Public Rental Housing as “Ordinary Families” is “unlawful and unconstitutional for being in violation of BL25 and BOR 22”. pic.twitter.com/DpF0qqo6PB — Richard Pyne (@richardjpyne) March 4, 2020

CAPE TOWN. Teen boys gang-raped lesbian to “correct” her sexuality: “The suspects, who are only 14 and 17 years old, allegedly attacked the young woman just a day before the annual Cape Town Pride Festival on Saturday, which is held to celebrate gay pride and raise awareness about the problems facing the LGBTQI+ community.”

SURVIVING. Alex Trebek has some news to share about his Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. “Now, I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one. There were some good days, but a lot of not-so-good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me; the chemo treatments will. There were moments of great pain, days where certain bodily functions no longer functioned, and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on. But I brushed that aside quickly, because that would have been a massive betrayal — a betrayal of my wife and soulmate, Jean, who has given her all to help me survive. It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts, of the value of living and hope. And it would certainly have been a betrayal of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf.”

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/y8c_mAxW7QI?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

CORONAVIRUS. The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo will go on as planned, for now.

HIGHER THAN THOUGHT. WHO says the death rate for coronavirus is 3.4%.

STUPID LOVE. Lady Gaga interruption brings moment of joy to somber coronavirus meeting in Italy.

and this is why I make music https://t.co/uiliyr3sYk — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 4, 2020

VICE. The straight men going gay-for-pay with OnlyFans. “Ryan is one of an increasing number of heterosexual men uploading explicit content for their mostly gay subscribers – Ryan tells me that he estimates his subscribers to be “97 per cent” men. Many of the straight men doing so sit between ‘top-lad’ and ‘apex-lad’ – meaning, they perform heterosexuality to its most aesthetic extremes.”

SPOOF OF THE DAY. Nyle DiMarco in Love is Deaf.

Either Love is Blind… or he is Deaf 😂 pic.twitter.com/gMXmTMILB6 — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) March 2, 2020

QUEER REQUEST. Tan France says people keep asking him to “tuck” them, and it’s uncomfortable, especially at urinals.

FIRST LOOK OF THE DAY. The Love is Blind reunion.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/-u5mlYhhXHk?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

LYRIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Kesha “Cannibal”.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/48wHhW_dTMo?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Malia Civetz “Broke Boy”.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/We5owy0iVQk?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

CELEBRITY SKIN. Keiynan Lonsdale.