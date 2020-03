President Donald Trump was caught on a hot mic both before and after his coronavirus address on Wednesday night.

“Oh f–k. Uh oh. I got a pen mark. Anybody have any wipe, any white stuff?” Trump said prior to the address:

Then, after the address, Trump let out an awkward, lengthy “OK” before his mic was removed:

Now here it is, humanity's Moment of Zen… pic.twitter.com/or8kLTI6eM March 12, 2020

A few reactions below.

If this president’s appalling dumbshit callousness wasn’t already priced in this hot mic moment would be a week-long scandal https://t.co/diJiqhDxxg — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) March 12, 2020

Everything is an act for him.

Everything is pretend.



He has no sense of the gravity of the situation because he lacks the capacity for empathy.



As I’ve repeatedly says about malignant narcissists, they can only mimic socially appropriate affect.https://t.co/OOA8PDG9au — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) March 12, 2020