‘Trump Owns This’: Dow Plunges 2,373 Points, Largest Drop in History

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s disastrous coronavirus address, the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded its largest point drop in history, and its largest percentage drop since 1987, on Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal reports: The U.S. stocks selloff that pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average into a bear market worsened Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic threatened to deeply harm global growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2,352 points, or 10%, its sharpest decline since the October 1987 crash. The S&P 500 fell 9.5%, while the Nasdaq lost 9.4%, putting both of those indexes in bear-market territory for the first time since 2009.

More from NBC News: Banks, travel, and energy sectors both notched up double-digit losses, after President Donald Trump issued a ban on foreign entry into the U.S. for some travelers. Trading was halted twice, triggering thresholds that paused market activity on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in premarket trading and immediately after the opening bell. “It’s going to all bounce back and it’s going to bounce back very big,” Trump said Thursday, during a meeting with Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

Just two months ago, Trump was bragging about the Dow at 29,000.



Today, the Dow closed at 21,200.



The Dow has lost 8,000 points since its high this year. https://t.co/9x67323UP1 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) March 12, 2020

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2,352.6 points (9.99%) in one day and closed at 21,200.62 today.



On January 20, 2017, it opened trading at 19,795.06.



The Dow is now 1,405.56 points away from where it started trading on the day Trump was inaugurated. https://t.co/yda9SVVBQB March 12, 2020

4: pm. The markets are closed on Wall St, and the botched Trump tv address sparked a 10% slump in the Dow. Biggest fall in % terms since Black Monday, 1987. Biggest points fall ever. — John Cassidy (@JohnCassidy) March 12, 2020

The Dow was down 9.99% today, the 4th worst decline in US stock market history.



Trump just made the market history books, but not for the reasons he likely wanted. #stocks



(Note: Dow was -9.92% on Nov. 6, 1929) https://t.co/gQ9Ov4b5VF — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) March 12, 2020

On February 28th, Eric Trump said it was a "great time to buy stocks or into your 401k. I would be all in…" he said. On that day, the Dow ended at around 25400.



On Thursday, the Dow ended at 21200. pic.twitter.com/XQGlbyRAwh — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) March 12, 2020

Finally, Trump beat Obama at something. https://t.co/PDxHUoECfq — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) March 12, 2020