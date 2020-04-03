CNN’s Erin Burnett Breaks Down in Tears While Interviewing Widow of Coronavirus Victim: WATCH

CNN host Erin Burnett was overcome by emotion Friday evening while interviewing Maura Lewinger, a New York woman whose husband recently died from coronavirus.

Joseph Lewinger, 42 was an assistant principal and basketball coach at The Mary Louis Academy in Jamaica Estates, Queens.

In addition to telling the heartbreaking story of her husband’s death, Maura Lewinger issued a stern warning for people to take the virus seriously and practice social distancing by staying home.

At least two of Burnett’s colleagues, Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin, have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

"I thanked him for being the most amazing husband and for making me feel cherished and loved."



Maura Lewinger describes saying goodbye to her husband over facetime as he died from coronavirus.



"He was such a giver. And in every respect of the word. He just loved to make people happy… loved to make people feel loved."



This interview on @ErinBurnett is gutting. — Zack Creglow (@ZackCreglow) April 3, 2020

My friend @ErinBurnett interviewing Maura Lewinger, who lost her husband to #coronavirus, is the most profoundly emotional moment I've seen this week. It's left me speechless. — ed lavandera (@edlavaCNN) April 3, 2020

Erin Burnett @ErinBurnett is crying on air, I’m crying in my room, we’re all crying. This broke my heart. 💔 pic.twitter.com/EnUx2HOkus — Michael Gold, Psy.D. (@drmichaelgold) April 3, 2020