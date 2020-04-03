CNN’s Erin Burnett Breaks Down in Tears While Interviewing Widow of Coronavirus Victim: WATCH

CNN host Erin Burnett was overcome by emotion Friday evening while interviewing Maura Lewinger, a New York woman whose husband recently died from coronavirus.
Joseph Lewinger, 42 was an assistant principal and basketball coach at The Mary Louis Academy in Jamaica Estates, Queens.
Part 2 of an amazing broadcast. This was the toughest part to watch.
In addition to telling the heartbreaking story of her husband’s death, Maura Lewinger issued a stern warning for people to take the virus seriously and practice social distancing by staying home.
At least two of Burnett’s colleagues, Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin, have been diagnosed with coronavirus.
