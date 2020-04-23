Lukas Radovich Plays a Closeted Gay Teen With a ‘Secret Lover’ in Steamy New Music Video: WATCH

Lukas Radovich’s second on-screen gay kiss was considerably more passionate than the first.

Last year, in his role as Ryder Jackson in the Australian soap opera Home and Away, Radovich received an unexpected same-sex kiss from a friend who had misjudged their relationship. But it was merely a peck from which Radovich’s character pulled away.

This time, Radovich is repeatedly shown making out with Rory O’Keeffe, his male co-star in “Secret Lover,” a new music video from the indie band Yuma X.

“Made with love,” Radovich wrote alongside a clip from “Secret Lover” he posted on Instagram.

In the video, Radovich and O’Keeffe both apparently have girlfriends, but when the foursome goes on a camping trip, the two young men act on their feelings for each other.

Maddy Jackson, the director of the video, told the Daily Mail: ” I cast Lukas (Radovich) early in the process, and he came over to my apartment, and we sat down and wrote the script together. We shot the studio scenes the day after the Mardi Gras parade which felt really perfect, the energy on set was magical.”

Watch it below.