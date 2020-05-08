Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande Unveil Star-Studded Quarantine Prom Song Video, ‘Stuck With U’: WATCH

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are out with their new charity collaboration, “Stuck With U,” billed as a “prom song” for those unable to attend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Proceeds from the single will benefit the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The touching video — which features clips of people having fun in quarantine, often with their significant others — is chock full of celebrity cameos, including from Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashton Kutcher, Hailey Baldwin, Chance the Rapper, Michael Buble, Mila Kunis, Jaden Smith, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Ayesha and Steph Curry.

for the record, i did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. but. nonetheless. it exists and that’s ….. unique.

anyway, 7.5 hours ! — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 7, 2020

Grande reportedly axed a clip submitted by Tiger King star Carole Baskin and her husband, which Bieber had teased this week. Near the end of the video, Grande appears to confirm that she’s dating real-estate agent Dalton Gomez. There are also numerous clips of Bieber and his wife, Hailey, as well as some same-sex romance.

Watch it below.