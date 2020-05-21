Trump: I Wore A Mask And It Looked Nice, But ‘I Didn’t Want To Give the Press the Pleasure of Seeing It’ (VIDEO)

Despite a warning from the state’s attorney general, President Donald Trump declined to wear a mask Thursday during a tour of a Ford plant in Michigan.

Asked about his decision during the tour, Trump claimed he wore a mask in a “back area,” but took it off because he didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.

REPORTER: Can you explain why you decided not to wear a mask?



TRUMP: “Well I did wear — I had one on before. I wore one in this back area. But I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.”



R: But the executives are wearing them.



TRUMP: “That’s their choice.” pic.twitter.com/WuNFNrYkxm May 21, 2020

“I had one on before. I wore one in this back area, but I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it. I had it in the back area. I did put a mask on,” Trump said, adding that he also wore goggles.

Asked why he took off the mask, Trump said it was “not necessary here.”

“Everybody’s been tested, and I’ve been tested. In fact I was tested this morning, so it’s not necessary,” he said.

When a reporter pointed out that all of the plant executives were wearing masks, Trump said: “Well that’s their choice. I was given a choice, and I had one on in an area where they preferred it, so I put it on, and it was very nice, it looked very nice, but they said it was not necessary here.”

Asked about setting an example for other Americans, Trump said: “I think it sets an example both ways, and as I said I did have it on. “

Trump refused to wear a mask today to tour the Ford plant in Michigan. Even though it’s required by the state. Four Ford officials meeting with him half masks on, trump out right refused. This is dangerous. End it sends a dangerous message. He’s killing people. pic.twitter.com/KZ1pC2Shba — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) May 21, 2020

Trump is not wearing a mask because he is insecure about how he would look. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) May 21, 2020

Also depriving the public of the pleasure of seeing the president of the United States follow the rules of the plant. https://t.co/TybodlzMlf — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 21, 2020

"I think it sets an example both ways." Trump acknowledges that by not wearing a mask around other people he is setting an example for his followers. https://t.co/KvJJTFlD65 — Robert Mackey (@RobertMackey) May 21, 2020