Trump Reflects on Russia Probe: ‘I Learned A Lot By Watching Richard Nixon’ (VIDEO)

During a phone interview with Fox & Friends on Friday morning, President Donald Trump appeared to incriminate himself while reflecting on his handling of the Russia investigation.

“I learned a lot from Richard Nixon — don’t fire people,” Trump said. “I learned a lot. I study history, and the firing of everybody — I should have, in one way, but I’m glad I didn’t, because look at the way it turned out: They’re all a bunch of crooks and they got caught. But I learned a lot by watching Richard Nixon. Of course, there was one difference, one big difference: Number one, he may have been guilty, and number two, he had tapes all over the place. I wasn’t guilty, I did nothing wrong, and there are no tapes. I wish there were tapes in my case, but [I] learned a lot from Richard Nixon, and you don’t do that.”

More from The Hill: Trump has fired numerous officials in his administration, including multiple people associated with the Russia investigation. He ousted former FBI Director James Comey, which led to the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller, and pushed out former Attorney General Jeff Sessions in November 2018. Sessions fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who the president frequently criticized, in March 2018. The special counsel concluded his investigation in March 2019. The president on Friday said he “did a very good thing” by firing Comey.