‘Get a Conscience, Woman’: Murkowski Says She’s Still ‘Struggling With’ Whether to Support Trump: VIDEO

GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Thursday she’s struggling with whether to support Donald Trump in November, after praising Defense Secretary James Mattis’ blistering critique of the president’s response to the George Floyd protests.
“When I saw General Mattis’ comments yesterday, I felt like perhaps we are getting to a point where we can be more honest with the concerns that we might hold internally and have the courage of our own convictions to speak up,” Murkowksi said. “I was really thankful. I thought General Mattis’ words were true, and honest and necessary and overdue. …
“I am struggling with it. I have struggled with it for a long time I think you know that. I didn’t support the President in the initial election, and I work hard to try to make sure that I’m able to represent my state well that I’m able to work with any administration and any president,” Murkowski added. “He is our duly elected President I will continue to work with him. I will continue to work with this administration but I think right now as we are all struggling to find ways to express the words that need to be expressed appropriately, questions about who I’m going to vote for not going to vote for I think are distracting at the moment.”
A few reactions below.