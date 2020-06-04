‘Get a Conscience, Woman’: Murkowski Says She’s Still ‘Struggling With’ Whether to Support Trump: VIDEO

GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Thursday she’s struggling with whether to support Donald Trump in November, after praising Defense Secretary James Mattis’ blistering critique of the president’s response to the George Floyd protests.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she's "struggling" on whether to back Trump in November. https://t.co/0tHkhzZEvo pic.twitter.com/RTG9Sq9X0m — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) June 4, 2020

“When I saw General Mattis’ comments yesterday, I felt like perhaps we are getting to a point where we can be more honest with the concerns that we might hold internally and have the courage of our own convictions to speak up,” Murkowksi said. “I was really thankful. I thought General Mattis’ words were true, and honest and necessary and overdue. …

“I am struggling with it. I have struggled with it for a long time I think you know that. I didn’t support the President in the initial election, and I work hard to try to make sure that I’m able to represent my state well that I’m able to work with any administration and any president,” Murkowski added. “He is our duly elected President I will continue to work with him. I will continue to work with this administration but I think right now as we are all struggling to find ways to express the words that need to be expressed appropriately, questions about who I’m going to vote for not going to vote for I think are distracting at the moment.”

Mattis portrayed Trump as a unique threat in his lifetime. Either you endorse that view or you don't. I don't see how Murkowski can unequivocally endorse that view and still puzzle over whether to support him in 2020 and still expect to be taken seriously. https://t.co/RajUDDN8pF — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) June 4, 2020

Sen Murkowski: Mattis correct that Trump is unfit to lead, his rule unconstitutional, and his actions demand accountability.



Also Murkowski: Still thinking about supporting Trump in November. https://t.co/zlwZYKABtt — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) June 4, 2020

Shorter Murkowski: I’ve been a dishonest coward for 3 years. https://t.co/eXlKBB7slK — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) June 4, 2020

Susan Collins is troubled and concerned.



Lisa Murkowski is struggling.



I can’t wait to see these both of these frauds voted the hell out. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) June 4, 2020

Lol. Murkowski had her chance to help remove Trump from office. Hard pass on her attacks of conscience now. https://t.co/eAWEdEBuvN — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) June 4, 2020

Republican senators like Lisa Murkowski are feigning to be conflicted about whether to support Trump. They will. They are not conflicted.



In this moment, when our very democracy is at stake, they are choosing their own personal power over the nation. Let us never forget that. — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) June 4, 2020

Shorter Murkowski: “If enough other people are brave enough, some of us cowards might come along.” https://t.co/FcgScicFbQ — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 4, 2020

If Trump does even 200 more un-Constitutional and horrifying and un-American things, Murkowski might stop "Struggling" with whether to support him and move all the way to "Questioning" whether to support him and then lookout brother! https://t.co/G97V9h5NAv — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) June 4, 2020

Please do not fall for this. She is not struggling. She stuck through all the racism, all the treason, all the grifting, all the greed, all the immoral behavior. She's dug in deeper than an Alabama tick and she isn't coming around. https://t.co/pbbc6eea6a — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) June 4, 2020

Maybe struggle isn’t the right word. Struggling is like when you’re trying to breathe as a cop has a knee on your neck. What does Murkowski claim to struggle with? Get a conscience woman. — Theresa M ☘️⚜️🐱💫🌲 (@thetreezz) June 4, 2020

Lisa Murkowski deserves no points for finally admitting Trump is unfit and deranged. To hell with her. But it’s a good sign for us that an opportunist like her now thinks she can get ahead by slamming Trump. She must think he’s finished, or she wouldn’t be saying these things. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 4, 2020