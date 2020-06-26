Trump Aims to Strip Health Insurance from 23 Million Americans Amid Pandemic: ‘The Entire ACA Must Fall’

In a late-night filing Thursday, President Donald Trump’s administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, which would cause some 23 million Americans to lose their health insurance.

The Washington Post reports: In an 82-page brief submitted an hour before a midnight deadline, the administration joined Republican officials in Texas and 17 other states in arguing that in 2017, Congress, then controlled by Republicans, had rendered the law unconstitutional when it zeroed out the tax penalty for not buying insurance — the so-called individual mandate. The administration’s argument, coming in the thick of an election season — as well as a pandemic that has devastated the economy and left millions of unemployed Americans without health coverage — is sure to reignite Washington’s bitter political debate over health care. In his brief, Solicitor General Noel J. Francisco argued that the health law’s two remaining central provisions are now invalid because Congress intended that all three work together. “Nothing the 2017 Congress did demonstrates it would have intended the rest of the A.C.A. to continue to operate in the absence of these three integral provisions,” the brief said, using the abbreviation for the name of the health care law. “The entire A.C.A. thus must fall with the individual mandate.”

More from CNN: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sharply criticized the administration after the late-night filing. “President Trump and the Republicans’ campaign to rip away the protections and benefits of the Affordable Care Act in the middle of the coronavirus crisis is an act of unfathomable cruelty,” she said in a statement Thursday.Earlier Thursday, Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, lashed out at President Donald Trump for continuing to support upending the law.”Today, his Administration is filing a brief with the Supreme Court to rip health care coverage away from 23 million Americans — including 224,000 Wisconsinites,” Biden said, remarking on Trump’s visit to the Badger State Thursday. “Every American deserves the peace of mind that comes (with) access to affordable, high-quality health care.” … About 11.4 million people signed up for 2020 Obamacare polices on the exchanges, while nearly 12.7 million low-income adults have gained coverage through Medicaid expansion. It allows young adults up to age 26 to stay on their parents’ policies and bans insurers from denying coverage to those who buy their own policies or charging them more because of pre-existing conditions.

BREAKING: With over 125,000 dead Americans Trump just begged the Supreme Court to kill the Affordable Care Act, which would take healthcare away from millions of at-risk women and children. Trump is killing Americans and now he wants to kill more! Save ObamaCare! Vote Biden! — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) June 26, 2020

When Hitler knew he was done for, he ordered a scorched Earth policy on Germany before retiring to “inspect his bunker.”



Now Twitler is trying to wipe out the Affordable Care Act during a pandemic to destroy America before he shuffles to his bunker like a coward. #TrumpIsLosing https://t.co/Ha02A6TlfY June 26, 2020

Since presiding over an unprecedented deadly pandemic apparently wasn’t enough for the Trump administration, they’re also moving ahead with trying to dismantle the Affordable Care Act right when people (& hospitals) need it the most.



Add this to the Trump death toll. https://t.co/T5gaqEENjN — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) June 26, 2020