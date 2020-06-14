Trump Brushes Off Health Chatter After Shaky Descent from Podium at West Point: ‘The Last Thing I Was Going to Do is ‘Fall’ for the Fake News’ — WATCH

Donald Trump late Saturday night defended himself on Twitter after many viewers on social media remarked that he seemed shaky descending from the podium after a speech of slurred words and difficulty drinking a glass of water.

Newsweek reports: “The clip was widely shared on social media, with many expressing concerns about the president’s lack of movement on his right side and small steps he took while walking down the ramp. Another clip during the speech shows Trump using two hands to lift a glass of water to his lips, which also fueled speculation also his ailing health.”

Tweeted Trump: “The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I was going to do is “fall” for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!”

