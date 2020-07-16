Hope Hicks Trends Amid Unfounded Rumors That Trump Ousted Parscale Out of Jealousy Over Affair

Hope Hicks was trending Thursday morning on Twitter, thanks to unfounded rumors that President Donald Trump demoted campaign manager Brad Parscale because he was jealous over an affair between his two underlings.

Pajiba reports: This morning, Hope Hicks is trending again on Twitter, being blamed for the demotion last night of Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager since 2018, who was replaced with GOP political operative Bill Stepien. Twitter is suggesting that Trump fired Parscale because he was having an affair with Hope Hicks, with whom Twitter claims — Donald Trump wants to have an affair. The rumor that Hicks and Parscale were involved is unfounded, and seems to originate in a joke tweet between Rick Wilson (one of the co-founders of The Lincoln Project) and a popular political Twitter account, YS. Comet Pizza is the D.C. pizzeria most associated with the Pizzagate conspiracies.

Parscale and Hicks spotted canoodling at Comet Pizza. On-lookers witnessed a "more than friends" vibe. July 15, 2020

More from the Daily Dot: So why is a former White House staffer, Hope Hicks, trending on Twitter? Well for that, you have the founder of the anti-Trump Project Lincoln to blame, for pushing an unverified rumor that doesn’t seem to add up. After tweeting a “blind item” about the administration, an anonymous account replied to Wilson, saying “Parscale and Hicks spotted canoodling at Comet Pizza. On-lookers witnessed a ‘more than friends’ vibe.” … But when Parscale was demoted, that suddenly sent off a firestorm of tweets accusing her of sleeping with Parscale (a married man) and of Trump firing him in a fit of … jealousy?

Trump demoted Parscale when he found he was dating Hope Hicks, same thing that happened with Lewandowski and Rob Porter. It wasn't their sheer incompetence that got them canned, it was their virility, Trump was jealous. @realDonaldTrump July 16, 2020

Whoa! Hours after news broke that Brad was seen "canoodling" with Trump's "special assistant" Hope Hicks, he's out?! Not after the Tulsa rally, or the embezzlement accusations, today? https://t.co/iPZpTMYFyt — 🆘Rev Magdalen |This Machine Dismantles Patriarchy (@revmagdalen) July 16, 2020

Parscale & Hope Hicks was said to be in a pizza joint & they were spotted canodeling



TRUMPs jelous & pissed Off the Oklahoma rally was so LOW in attendance



Thats Unforgivable in TRUMPs mind!

He got only a half empty rally & it made him look BAD & its all parscales fault! 😂 https://t.co/HAgqHZXX2s — MoonLight StarBright (@birdyyodas) July 16, 2020

Take one for the team, Hope Hicks: Start dating Bill Barr. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) July 16, 2020