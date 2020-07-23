‘Is This a Holdup?’: Postmates Karen Harasses Black Delivery Driver, Refuses to Allow Him in Building (WATCH)

A white woman in Los Angeles was caught on video harassing a Black deliver driver for Postmates and refusing to allow him to enter her building.

“Is this a holdup?” the woman can be seen asking the deliver driver at the beginning of the video, as they stand outside an apartment building in Westwood.

The deliver driver, Jordan Gipson, posted the video to Instagram on Wednesday.

“Why are you wearing that green thing?” the mask-less woman says, referring to Gipson’s face covering. “Why is that Dodgers cap in black? I’m glad I was here. We don’t buzz people in.”

When the woman realizes Gipson is filming her with his phone, she says, “Don’t point that f–king sh-t at me!”

“We don’t want you delivering. I don’t want you here at all,” the woman says.

After Gipson calls the person who placed the order on the building’s intercom, the woman interrupts the conversation.

“I’m not letting this man in. Can I bring your food to you?” she tells the person.

“Who is this?” the person asks.

“I live here, asshole, and I pay rent here,” the woman says. “I know everybody in this building. He doesn’t live here, and he’s not a delivery boy. He has no car, no bike, nothing.”

At that point, Gipson points out his car parked on the street in front of the building.

“He’s not a delivery service,” the woman says. “He is a black guy walking around who has a clicker to get into any building he wants to.”

After the intercom call apparently gets cut off, the woman tells Gipson he has “no brain” because he’s “Generation Z or X, whatever you are.”

“You’re not getting in,” she tells him. “You don’t have a key.”

Gipson calls the person who placed the order again, and asks them to come downstairs.

After Gipson points his phone upward, revealing the woman’s face, she freaks out, calling him an “asshole” before making faces in front of the camera.

Finally, the person who placed the order opens the door, and accepts the delivery, as the woman continues to rant.

“Crazy,” Gipson says as he walks toward his car.

Watch it below in two parts.