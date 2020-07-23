Taxpayer-Funded Tenn. School Revokes Gay Student’s Admission, Citing Ban on ‘Sexually Impure Relationships’

Alex Duron (Facebook)

A Christian school in Tennessee that receives federal funding has revoked its admission of a gay student based on his sexual orientation, after learning that he planned to live with his fiancé in graduate housing.

Alex Duron was set to begin a master’s program in nurse anesthesia at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee, this fall. However, last weekend, Duron received a letter from the school saying his admission had been revoked.

“Your request for graduate housing and your social media profile, including your intent to live with your partner, indicates your unwillingness to abide by the commitment you made in signing (the university’s community values statements),” the letter stated.

According to a student life handbook, the university prohibits “sexually impure relationships.”

“Sexually impure relationships include but are not limited to participation in or appearance of engaging in premarital sex, extramarital sex, homosexual activities, or cohabitation,” the handbook states. “Union affirms that sexual relationships are designed by God to be expressed solely within a marriage between a man and a woman. The Bible condemns all sexual relationships outside of marriage (Matt. 5:27-29; Gal. 5:19). The promotion, advocacy, defense or ongoing practice of a homosexual lifestyle (including same-sex dating behaviors) is also contrary to our community values. Homosexual behaviors, even in the context of a marriage, remain outside Union’s community values. We seek to help students who face all types of sexual temptation, encouraging single students to live chaste, celibate lives, and encouraging married students to be faithful to their marriage and their spouse.”

Duron wrote on Facebook on Tuesday: “This weekend I received very bad news regarding the institution I chose for my continued education. It turns out that a faith-informed education from Union University is not God’s plan for me, because Union University is not “informed” enough to not recognized that bigotry masked as religion is not Christian at all. My God taught me to love they neighbor (Leviticus 19:18) and not to judge as is told in the book of Matthew. I am writing to let the public know that this is not ok. There are several words to describe what has occurred: Bigotry, Prejudice, Heterosexism, Homophobia. What has happened to me is not the worst part. Did you know that this is 100% Legal? Did you know that Union University is not a fully private school and accepts federal funding? Did you know that your taxes are allowing them to discriminate against LGBTQ+ and their allies? If you think this is WRONG. If you are SHOCKED. If you don’t want your taxes supporting an institution of higher education that is legally allowed to discriminate, then please LIKE. SHARE. Spread the word. Union University may not be right for me. I can accept that, but I cannot accept that our government is giving them the money to discriminate against me. Friends understand that I am doing fine and I have moved on from this. I have strong support all around me and I know my worth. Continuing to push forward but recognizing that gay discrimination lies all around us. #gaypride2020 #futurecrna #myfiancerocks #BLM #transgenderrights #equality“

More from the Charlotte Observer: Union University — which touts itself as “the oldest institution affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention” — is home to roughly 3,100 undergraduate and graduate students, according to its website. Tuition and fees for the average undergraduate total close to $45,000 a year. To help students offset that cost, the university receives federal funding from the U.S. government. According to the Treasury Department’s data lab, which tracks federal spending, Union received more than $40 million from the government in 2018. … As a recipient of federal funds, Union is subject to Title IX regulations, which bar K-12 schools and institutions of higher education that receive federal funds from discriminating on the basis of sex — including sexual orientation. But there’s a catch: They can claim a religious exemption.

