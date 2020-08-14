‘Golden Showers in a Sex Club in Vegas’: Rachel Maddow Reads from Michael Cohen’s Tell-All Book on Donald Trump (WATCH)

President Donald Trump’s former “fixer,” Michael Cohen, released the forward to his book, Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump, on Thursday.

The Independent reports: While the book itself has not yet been released, the foreword contains several damning allegations against the president. Mr Cohen claims that his former boss “had colluded with the Russians, but not in the sophisticated ways imagined by his detractors.” “Trump had cheated in the election, with Russian connivance, as you will discover in these pages, because doing anything – and I mean anything – to ‘win’ has always been his business model and way of life,” he wrote. … Cohen also references sex acts in the release but does not say whether Mr Trump took part. “From golden showers in a sex club in Vegas, to tax fraud, to deals with corrupt officials from the former Soviet Union, to catch and kill conspiracies to silence Trump’s clandestine lovers, I wasn’t just a witness to the president’s rise—I was an active and eager participant.”

Within hours of the foreword’s release, “Urine Trouble Trump” and “Golden Showers Trump” were trending on Twitter.

White House deputy press secretary Brian Morgenstern criticized the book, set for release on Sept. 8, in a statement: “Michael Cohen’s book is fan fiction. He readily admits to lying routinely but expects people to believe him now so that he can make money from book sales. It’s unfortunate that the media is exploiting this sad and desperate man to attack President Trump.”

On Thursday night, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow dedicated nearly 10 minutes of her show to reading the full text of the foreword.

Watch it below.