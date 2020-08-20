Trump Melts Down Because ‘Trump Meltdown’ is Trending on Twitter

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday morning to whine about the social media platform’s trending topics, which included “Trump Meltdown” and “Obama Was Better At Everything.”
“It’s never a real Twitter Trending. It’s Twitter Executive’s Choice. Only negative on Republican voices, especially mine!” Trump wrote.
“Trump meltdown” and similar topics were trending in the wake of the president’s all-caps rants in response to speeches by President Barack Obama and vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris during the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night.
