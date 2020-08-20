Trump Melts Down Because ‘Trump Meltdown’ is Trending on Twitter

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday morning to whine about the social media platform’s trending topics, which included “Trump Meltdown” and “Obama Was Better At Everything.”

Nope, #TrumpMeltdown is trending because you are freaking out, seeing what’s coming. You’re scared and pathetic. #ObamaWasBetterAtEverything is trending because — it’s just true.



You are a massive failure, and a danger, as the speakers at #DNC2020 have explained. — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) August 20, 2020

“It’s never a real Twitter Trending. It’s Twitter Executive’s Choice. Only negative on Republican voices, especially mine!” Trump wrote.

After a lifetime of trolling others, Trump appears to be the one who is seriously triggered tonight, repeatedly tweeting in ALL CAPS in response to speeches from Obama and Kamala Harris at the DNC. https://t.co/qRmMHVB0fw — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 20, 2020

“Trump meltdown” and similar topics were trending in the wake of the president’s all-caps rants in response to speeches by President Barack Obama and vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris during the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night.

More below.

Seems like someone is a little upset that Triggered and #TrumpMeltdown are trending this morning after his ALL CAPS freakout last night. It would be a shame if we kept it going….. pic.twitter.com/pWNV5yhTxv — Amy Lynn🌊🌺🌈 (@AmyAThatcher) August 20, 2020

Barack Obama just delivered the finest convention speech in modern history (again). Spell-binding, chilling, optimistic, beautifully written, and expertly delivered. Incredible moment. #ObamaWasBetterAtEverything #HomophobePence #WeWillVote #DeathSantis pic.twitter.com/gIGZntUt8q — Jim and Chuck 🏳️‍🌈 👬🐻🌪🌊🌎 (@fireman452a) August 20, 2020

I miss my president so much. So eloquent, smart and caring. #ObamaWasBetterAtEverything pic.twitter.com/d9dUs0WxTi — TexanVoter (@VoterAtx10) August 20, 2020

I love the smell of Trump melting down in the morning



SMELLS LIKE… VICTORY#TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/DhpdD4wyUE — José (@yoruguaenusa) August 20, 2020

Our President is such a triggered bitch.



He consistently shows America his cards on exactly how weak he is in his pathetic CAPS-LOCK tweets. It must be devastating to be that insecure, and weak. #TriggeredTrump#TrumpMeltdown — Women SCARE Trump💪🤣🌈 (@Ky_Gill28) August 20, 2020