‘Trumpers’ Brutally Assault 64-Year-Old Woman for Wearing Mask Outside Grocery Store

Two apparent “Trumpers” assaulted a 64-year-old woman for wearing mask outside a grocery store in Little Rock on Friday, punching her in the face and knocking her to the ground.

A photo of the victim shared on social media by Little Rock City Director Kathy Webb showed a large cut and bruise around her left eye.



According to the local CBS affiliate, the woman told police that two white men began harassing her in the parking lot of a Kroger store, saying, “Maybe you would not be so ugly if you would take that mask off!”

“Maybe you should put one on,” the woman responded, according to a police report.

The woman reportedly told the men she supports Democrat Joe Biden, to which they responded: “Democrats are baby rapists! Joe Biden is a baby rapist, too!”

One of the suspects then exited a vehicle and punched the woman in the face, knocking her to the ground, before they drove off.

A bystander helped the woman up and took her home. Police said she had visible injuries but declined medical attention. She couldn’t provide accurate descriptions of the suspects or their vehicle because the incident happened so fast.

The only detail she could provide was that the two suspects were “Trumpers,” according to reports.

Arkansas requires face coverings in public places where it is not possible to socially distance.