Michael Cohen’s Daughter Recalls That Time at 15 When Donald Trump Called Her a ‘Piece of Ass’ and Said ‘I Would Love Some of That’ — WATCH

Michael Cohen’s daughter Samantha Cohen appeared on CNN’s New Day Monday to discuss a recent Vanity Fair article detailing a moment from the former Trump lawyer’s book in which he described the president making “creepy” comments about his then 15-year-old daughter.

From Vanity Fair: “Somehow Trump’s attention was diverted to another skirt walking off a tennis court. ‘Look at that piece of ass,’ Cohen recalls Trump saying, as he whistled and pointed. ‘I would love some of that.’ It so happened that Trump was referring to Cohen’s then 15-year-old daughter, Samantha. Cohen informed Trump of his mistake. ‘That’s your daughter?’ Trump responded. ‘When did she get so hot?’ When Samantha reached her dad, Trump asked her for a kiss on the cheek, before inquiring, ‘When did you get such a beautiful figure?’ and warning her that in a few years, he would be dating one of her friends.”

Said Samantha Cohen of the incident: “I’m sure many women can relate. You become desensitized to men making these kinds of comments to you and you allow them to go over your head and you kind of tune out the noise. What stood out to me in that moment was he said to my dad, ‘Well, there’s no way that she got her looks from you, thank God [you] married a beautiful woman. And I was desensitized to men making creepy comments about me, but I was not desensitized to someone blatantly insulting and degrading my father in front of me. Someone who I looked up to and loved very much.”

“I didn’t get the impression that he was hitting on me directly but I had the impression that he was interested in younger women and that, you know, women would age out for him and that when one woman became too old, he’d find a new younger one,” Samantha added.

Samantha went on to talk about her relationships with Ivanka (“icy”) and Tiffany (“disappointed she’s supporting this rhetoric that she doesn’t believe”), and her dad’s image as Trump’s “fixer.”

Michael Cohen later revealed how he felt about Trump’s remarks, on The View: “Well, I wouldn’t have like to have said it, I would have liked to have smacked him across the side of the head. I never would have allowed anybody to speak to or about my daughter in such a disrespectful way. I did just because, you know, as so many people would say, let Trump be Trump, and that’s the problem. The country, myself, you know, the whole purpose of Disloyal was really to get people to open up their eyes and to see the individual for who he really is, and I’m not the only one that’s suffering from what I really call Trump Derangement Syndrome, and 30 percent of this country is suffering from it.”