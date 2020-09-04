Trump Says He’ll ‘Swear on Whatever’ That He Never Called Fallen American Soldiers ‘Losers’ or ‘Suckers’ After Credible Report He Did

In a series of late night tweets, Donald Trump lashed out, presumably at a report by The Atlantic, which said he referred to fallen American service members as “losers” and “suckers.” The publication said four people with firsthand knowledge of Trump’s remarks confirmed them.

The Atlantic reports: “Trump rejected the idea of the visit because he feared his hair would become disheveled in the rain, and because he did not believe it important to honor American war dead, according to four people with firsthand knowledge of the discussion that day. In a conversation with senior staff members on the morning of the scheduled visit, Trump said, ‘Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.’ In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as ‘suckers’ for getting killed.”

Trump raged over the report on Thursday night, tweeting, “I was never a big fan of John McCain, disagreed with him on many things including ridiculous endless wars and the lack of success he had in dealing with the VA and our great Vets, but the lowering of our Nations American Flags, and the first class funeral he was given by our……Country, had to be approved by me, as President, & I did so without hesitation or complaint. Quite the contrary, I felt it was well deserved. I even sent Air Force One to bring his body, in casket, from Arizona to Washington. It was my honor to do so. “

“Also, I never called……John a loser and swear on whatever, or whoever, I was asked to swear on, that I never called our great fallen soldiers anything other than HEROES,” Trump insisted. “This is more made up Fake News given by disgusting & jealous failures in a disgraceful attempt to influence the 2020 Election!”

And here’s a video of Trump calling John McCain a loser.