Rick Snyder, Tom Seaver, Andrew Cuomo, Ryan Murphy, Prince Harry, Mexico, The Glorias, Daniel Craig: HOT LINKS

100 REPUBLICANS, INDEPENDENTS. Biden’s latest endorsement: “Called ‘Republicans and Independents for Biden’, the group is headed by Christine Todd Whitman, a former Republican governor of New Jersey who has become one of Trump’s fiercest critics and who spoke at the recent Democratic National Convention in support of Biden.”

RIP. Tom Seaver, the greatest Met of all time, dies of dementia and COVID complications.

ANDREW CUOMO. NYC Mayor slams Trump move to cut federal funding from Democratic cities: “It’s cheap, it’s political, it’s gratuitous, and it’s illegal,” the governor said of the memo. Mr. Trump, he said, “better have an army if he thinks he’s going to walk down the street in New York.”

RICK SNYDER. GOP former Michigan governor endorses Biden: “For years, I mentioned in most of my speeches the need to bring back civility to our nation. We will not continue to be the greatest nation in the world if we can’t get along among ourselves. We have only become more divided over the past four years. We need a leader who believes in civility and bringing Americans closer together. While I am endorsing Joe Biden for president, I am still a Republican who also will be publicly supporting Republican candidates at the local, state and federal level.”

BUNDLE OF JOY #3. Ryan Murphy and David Miller welcome their third child, Griffin Sullivan Miller Murphy.

HARRY AND MEGHAN. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a multi-year mega-deal with Netflix and Royal commentators are salty.

TRAPPED FOR LIFE. Tom Cruise, John Travolta, and Kirstie Alley are forever imprisoned by Scientology.

MEXICO. LA firefighter said to be victim of violent kidnapping.

LINCOLN PROJECT AD OF THE DAY. POWs.

American POWs are heroes because they were captured. Our soldiers deserve a president that has their backs. pic.twitter.com/BDaadXbm4m — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 3, 2020

LOUIS DEJOY. USPS has paid Postmaster General’s former company $286 million over the past seven years. “The figures, obtained by The New York Times from a public records request, shed new light on the extent to which the company where Mr. DeJoy was a top executive — and in which he still has a substantial amount of money invested — is intertwined with the agency he now runs, fueling questions about a potential conflict of interest. They emerged on the same day that the House Oversight Committee issued a promised subpoena for documents that the panel has said Mr. DeJoy is withholding from Congress, including information about his personal financial affairs.”

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Glorias.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 2. No Time To Die.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Bron Volney.