Ballet School, Trump Mirage, Breonna Taylor, Invisible Army, Mariah Carey, Mark Mothersbaugh, Club Future Nostalgia, Channing Tatum: HOT LINKS

SICKENING. Breonna Taylor’s ex was offered plea deal to say she was part of crime syndicate: “In July, Louisville prosecutors worked up a draft of a plea bargain with this offer for Glover: If the two-time convict said Taylor had participated in his ‘organized crime syndicate,’ according to court records first reported by WDRB television on Monday, he could see a possible 10-year prison sentence turn into only a probation.”

$300 MILLION. Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan announce donation to facilitate election process amid COVID. “The amount will be donated to two non-partisan organizations for recruiting poll workers, renting polling places, and buying PPE kits for poll workers, Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.”

INVISIBLE ARMY. Does Trump have one? “There are millions of potential voters out there you’ve probably never even thought of. And unlike the assumption that ‘bringing in new voters’ means moderating your message or ‘going to the center,’ these are people who are more likely to vote the more Trump’s handlers let Trump be Trump.”

CONVERSATION OF THE DAY. Joe and Kamala. “Join Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as they have a socially distanced conversation about how we are going to build back better as a nation.”

RED MIRAGE. The nightmare mail-in vote scenario: “A top Democratic data and analytics firm told ‘Axios on HBO’ it’s highly likely that President Trump will appear to have won — potentially in a landslide — on election night, even if he ultimately loses when all the votes are counted. … Hawkfish is not just trying to educate the public about the possibility that Trump could prematurely declare victory, or try to delegitimize a Biden victory if it took days or weeks to determine. … The group is also trying to sensitize state and county elections officials, news and social media organizations, and the courts to the perils of premature results — and to the possibility of Trump and his team applying challenges and political pressure to reject a high share of mailed-in ballots counted after election day.”

JENNIFER RUBIN. Conservative columnist says Biden should warn Trump officials that there will be legal consequences for them once he’s president: “There has to be a penalty, even a possibility of penalty, hanging over these officials’ heads, both to discourage continued wrongdoing and to hold accountable those who have cooperated with Trump’s ongoing obstruction of Congress and willful violation of laws. And in addition to forcing administration officials to choose between the president and civil consequences he can’t overturn, Congress should make clear to the public that the ‘law and order’ president is neither following the laws nor providing order.”

SPECIAL OPS. Kanye West denies Republicans are paying him to run for president. “I got more money than Trump.”

I’M NONBINARY. Former Grey’s Anatomy star Sara Ramirez comes out.

HAVE THE CHAMPAGNE. Mariah Carey says Ellen DeGeneres pressured her to reveal her pregnancy by challenging her to drink booze.

FIRST LOOK OF THE DAY. Ryan Murphy’s Netflix adaptation of The Prom.

TOTALS. Cher LGBTQ fundraiser earns $2 millions for Biden: “Cicilline said at the beginning of the event that it had raised nearly $2 million, surpassing its original goal. The campaign said there 500 attendees on the Zoom call. Cher said she had known Biden since 2006 when she invited herself to his office: ‘He thinks he invited me but really I invited myself. I saw a speech Joe had given and it was love at first speech. So I went to his office to grill him and I asked him really pointed questions and unlike most politicians, Joe actually listened to me and cared [about] what I had to say,’ Cher said. ‘He was honest and kind and smart.'”

NIGERIA. Offers pour in for ballet school after video of young male dancer goes viral on Instagram. “A one-minute video of Anthony dancing barefoot as a light rain falls went viral on social media when it was posted on June 18. In the two months since, Anthony and his ballet school, Leap of Dance Academy, have gone from anonymity to international recognition. “

MARK MOTHERSBAUGH. Devo founder says he nearly died from COVID: “Mothersbaugh thinks he may have contracted the virus in late May while working near strangers at Mutato, his music production company. He dismissed early symptoms as mere fatigue, but called in his wife when his fever hit 103. ‘A nurse came over the next morning and said, ‘You should be in ICU,” Mothersbaugh recalled. ‘I said, ‘That’s ridiculous.’ She replied that she’d been a nurse for three decades: ‘You need an ambulance right now.’'”

ANIMATED POP MIX OF THE DAY. Dua Lipa’s Club Future Nostalgia.

TEMPTATION TUESDAY. Book fairy Channing Tatum.