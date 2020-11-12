‘Creepy’ Congressman Matt Gaetz Flirts with Tiffany Trump on Twitter

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took to Twitter on Wednesday night to send fire, heart, smiling face with heart eyes, and thumbs up emojis to Tiffany Trump after the president’s daughter posted a thirsty photo of herself in a red pantsuit.

Charlotte Clymer, trans woman and former press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign, was one of many on Twitter reacting to Gaetz’s shameless flirt: “Pretty sure she doesn’t wanna catch COVID from you. Also: you’re gross. Can’t wait to hear more ‘trans rights are a creepy threat to women’ remarks at CPAC.”

Molly Jong-Fast, editor at large at the Daily Beast, asked “Does this feel like a classy thing to be doing on the internet?”

Others labeled Gaetz “creepy” and “super weird.”

