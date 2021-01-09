Chris Hayes Reveals Scale of Threat to U.S. Lawmakers During Capitol Attack with New Footage: WATCH

After a week that felt like it lasted a year, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes took a look at new video which shows the grave danger Donald Trump put U.S. lawmakers in as his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol threatening to hang Vice President Mike Pence from a tree, assaulting journalists, roaming the chambers with flex cuffs intended to tie up officials and more.

Said Hayes: “There was something way, way darker, more violent, more sinister, and more organized happening in that Capitol on Wednesday, and it’s time we see it clearly.”