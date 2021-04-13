Towleroad Gay News

First Female Army Secretary; Giraffe Rescue; Raphael Silva, 9-1-1: Lone Star Hunk; Good Sports, Real Apologies: HOT LINKS

Trending in 2021? ARTPOP, Timberlake Superbowl Malfunction, James Bond, Nancy Reagan, Powerpuff Girls, Harvey Weinstein?
LA Galaxy player, used a gay slur then posted it on Instagramthen took it down and apologized. And it was a pretty good one at that. [Outsports]

Over the weekend Outsports’ reporting on an LA Galaxy Player’s use of a homophobic slur in Spanish led immediately to an apology from the player and then the team. A real apology. Worth clicking over to read the words. Other sports outlets picked up the story and for an exhibit in contrast see how the NBA dealt with arguably much uglier language used by player Kevin Durant a few days earlier.

Lady Gaga Reacts to ‘ARTPOP’ Love From Fans, Over 7 Years After Its Release

Biden To Nominate First Female Secretary Of The Army

Prince William & Harry release separate statements memorializing their grandpa

Prince William’s statement was a ‘strong & obvious’ sting against Prince Harry

‘Bridgerton’ Renewed for Seasons 3 & 4 By Netflix!

Justin Timberlake set up Janet’s wardrobe malfunction to top Britney’s VMAs kiss

Who Should Be the Next James Bond? Vote for Your Choice (Based on the Latest Odds!)

Remains of the Day (04/12). — With Dolly, Nancy Reagan, and some skin

Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger, Zendaya & Many More Announced As 2021 Oscars Presenters

Oscars will not be Zoomed. First presenters list includes some of Hollywood’s biggest stars

Open Post: Hosted By Chet Hanks Teasing His New Song “White Boy Summer”

“Last month, Chet Hanks, the 30-year-old douche spawn of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, solidified his place in mega douche history by trying to make “White Boy Summer” a thing. Turns out it was more than just a stupid twist of Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Hot Girl Summer,” it was a new rap single” [Dlisted]

HARVEY WEINSTEIN NEARLY BLIND, LOSING TEETH… Lawyer Claims at Extradition Hearing [TMZ]

The CW Reveals ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Official Look, Sources Respond to Costumes in Paparazzi Photos

Gallery of 55 images from the set and more [Just Jared]

Rafael L. Silva!

He’s one half of “Tarlos,” the red-hot gay couple on 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Rafael L. Silva, 26, plays the role of Carlos Reyes on the series, a young police officer in a relationship with Ronen Rubinstein’s firefighter character of TK Strand… [Greg in Hollywood]


Moment when baby giraffe and mother are rescued from a flooded Kenya island after a 15-MONTH project that saved nine endangered animals from drowning

Some #hotgaysummer

