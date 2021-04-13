First Female Army Secretary; Giraffe Rescue; Raphael Silva, 9-1-1: Lone Star Hunk; Good Sports, Real Apologies: HOT LINKS

LA Galaxy player, used a gay slur then posted it on Instagram…then took it down and apologized. And it was a pretty good one at that. [Outsports]
Over the weekend Outsports’ reporting on an LA Galaxy Player’s use of a homophobic slur in Spanish led immediately to an apology from the player and then the team. A real apology. Worth clicking over to read the words. Other sports outlets picked up the story and for an exhibit in contrast see how the NBA dealt with arguably much uglier language used by player Kevin Durant a few days earlier.
Lady Gaga Reacts to ‘ARTPOP’ Love From Fans, Over 7 Years After Its Release
Biden To Nominate First Female Secretary Of The Army
Prince William & Harry release separate statements memorializing their grandpa
Prince William’s statement was a ‘strong & obvious’ sting against Prince Harry
‘Bridgerton’ Renewed for Seasons 3 & 4 By Netflix!
Justin Timberlake set up Janet’s wardrobe malfunction to top Britney’s VMAs kiss
Who Should Be the Next James Bond? Vote for Your Choice (Based on the Latest Odds!)
Remains of the Day (04/12). — With Dolly, Nancy Reagan, and some skin
Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger, Zendaya & Many More Announced As 2021 Oscars Presenters
Oscars will not be Zoomed. First presenters list includes some of Hollywood’s biggest stars
Open Post: Hosted By Chet Hanks Teasing His New Song “White Boy Summer”
“Last month, Chet Hanks, the 30-year-old douche spawn of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, solidified his place in mega douche history by trying to make “White Boy Summer” a thing. Turns out it was more than just a stupid twist of Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Hot Girl Summer,” it was a new rap single” [Dlisted]
HARVEY WEINSTEIN NEARLY BLIND, LOSING TEETH… Lawyer Claims at Extradition Hearing [TMZ]
The CW Reveals ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Official Look, Sources Respond to Costumes in Paparazzi Photos
Gallery of 55 images from the set and more [Just Jared]
Rafael L. Silva!
He’s one half of “Tarlos,” the red-hot gay couple on 9-1-1: Lone Star.
Rafael L. Silva, 26, plays the role of Carlos Reyes on the series, a young police officer in a relationship with Ronen Rubinstein’s firefighter character of TK Strand… [Greg in Hollywood]