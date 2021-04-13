

Olly Alexander Starstruck

Olly says, “came together one night at a studio in the countryside outside of London. I couldn’t remember the last time I’d seen so many stars, you get used to them not being there when you live in the city. Since we’ve all had to stop, all I’ve wanted to do is go out and dance. So I’ve been putting all that pent up energy into the music.

‘Starstruck’ is about the rush you get when you’re with somebody you’re really into, it’s about holding onto a good feeling and not letting it go. Like most of us I’ve spent the past year at home, and I wanted to create something super positive and fun for people (and myself) to bop along too. Whatever we’re doing or wherever we are in life, I think we all deserve three minutes of interstellar ecstasy.”

Ever since the multi-platinum-selling debut album ‘Communion’ in 2015, Years & Years’ influence has been on the rise. The recent cover of the Pet Shop Boys along with Olly’s turn acting in the show ‘It’s A Sin’ sets him up for more mainstream success while opening new opportunities to advocate for the causes he cares about.

Following the show’s broadcast, the Terrence Higgins Trust reports that there has been a four-fold increase in HIV Testing Week stats from previous years. Now Olly Alexander ‘Starstruck’.

The past five years have included a few standout moments as Olly has become a fearless advocate for mental health and issues affecting the LGBTQ community. He gave a rousing defiant speech at Glastonbury in 2016 shortly after the shooting Orlando, completed his BBC Documentary ‘Olly Alexander: Growing Up Gay’, on top of all the creative work he die around ‘Palo Santo’, his record that arrived with an ambitious short film starring Judi Dench and Ben Whishaw.



Currently hard at work on more music to follow Olly Alexander “Starstruck”, Years & Years push boundaries by challenging notions of identity and sexuality in a way that is new to pop music – and totally Olly Alexander’s own.

Previously on Towleroad…