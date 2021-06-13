Bianca Del Rio Vodka is a ‘perfect balance of sweet and spicy with a hint of bitterness … just like me,’ the Drag Race Winner Said at Launch.

Drag queen Bianca Del Rio has designed and released her own vodka.

The 45-year-old winner of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ was keen to come up with her own version of her favourite drink, which she says reflects her unique personality perfectly.

An avid fan of the spirit, the result has been called ‘Holy Vodka’ and promises a fiery blend – much like her character.

The premium vodka has been handcrafted in the Wye Valley of Wales, by Silver Circle Distillery and features a unique blend of blood orange and chilli.

Speaking about the creation, she said: “I drink so much vodka that I decided to make my own! It’s a premium blood orange and chilli vodka that has the perfect balance of sweet and spicy with a hint of bitterness … just like me.

“If you’ve ever wondered what I taste like, here’s your chance to find out!”

If fans of the acid-tongued entertainer want to get their hands on this must-have item from the drag queen, they will need to be quick as it is planned as a strictly limited edition offering.

Bianca came to international prominence after she contended the sixth season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ in the US and she quickly became known as a the Queen of Mean.

She went on to win the show, defeating fellow queens Courtney Act and Adore Delano.

After her victory, she went on to stage a successful world tour and starred in the West End musical ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’.

Bianca’s cutting-edge drink, Holy Vodka, is available now for a very limited run and is exclusive to Engine House.