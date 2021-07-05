Visage, Shears, Jessie J, Coldplay, Todrick Hall’s ‘D This Big’; Troye Sivan, Divine Throwback, Biden Pride and Lil Nas X is ‘Smalltown Boy’: Gay Music Watch Part 3

Part 3 of ICYMI June Releases: The best batch yet includes new gay music, comedy, and video content pulled from the huge number of releases all tied to June, Pride month. Included:

— Michelle Visage from Drag Race steps out with the group Steps and they’ve released the very catchy ‘Heartbreak in this City’;

— Jake Shears teams with Boys Noize on ‘All I Want’ and released a song from his upcoming solo album.

— Jessie J released what is possibly the big gay song of the summer and, while unexpected, we’re happy to have this Coldplay video. Check it out.

— Todrick Hall checked in with his even-gayer homage to ‘It’s Raining Men’ and his song ‘D this Big’ is too racy to show off the YouTube site.

–Plus: Matt Baume offers 30 minutes on the John Water films and characters that is compelling , a deep dive and informative.

And Hilarious Megan Stalter’s Standup headlining Queer Comedy Showcase.

1. Official video for ‘Heartbreak In This City’ by Steps & Michelle Visage.

2. ‘All I Want’ Boize Noize Featuring Jake Shears

Directed & Edited by Dan Streit

Director of Photography – Tanner Hall

Production Designer – Grace Surnow

Produced by Grin Machine

www.grinmachine.com

CAST:

Brad Swanick

Karin Okada

Juliette James

Andrea Adolph

Pimienta Viera

Jess Valice

Dillon Cullinan

3. ‘I Want Love’, Jessie J

4. Jake Shears – ‘Do The Television’

Directed & Produced by Stevie Be & Craig MacNeil

Special Thanks to Dede Reynolds & Justina Heckard

5. ‘Rainin’ Fellas’ by Todrick

Starring Todrick Hall

Featuring Lance Bass

6. Coldplay – ‘Higher Power ‘(Official Dance Video)

7. Lil Nas X – ‘SUN GOES DOWN (Official Video)’

Official video for “SUN GOES DOWN” by Lil Nas X

Directed by Lil Nas X & Psycho Films

Written by Lil Nas X

Creative Director/Stylist: Hodo Musa

EP: Sam Canter & Jack Begert

8. Bronski Beat – ‘Smalltown Boy’ (Official Video)

Taken from the album “The Age of Consent” released in 1984

9. ‘Regard,’ Troye Sivan, Tate McRae – You (Official Video)

10. ‘D This Big’ (Official Video)

Download & Stream “D!ck This Big ft. TS Madison” on Todrick’s new album FEMULINE out now! https://frtyfve.ffm.to/femuline

Starring Todrick Hall

11. ‘Getaway’ (feat. Tegan and Sara) · VINCINT · Tegan and Sara

Getaway (feat. Tegan and Sara)

12. John Waters, Divine, & the Trinity of Trash

In 1960s Baltimore, an young puppeteer named John Waters picked up a movie camera and started making amateur underground movies. After years of playing to small cafes and midnight movie theaters, the country started to take notice when he released three groundbreaking films that I call The Trinity of Trash: Pink Flamingos, Female Trouble, and Desperate Living. How did these filthy films give rise to an iconic Disney villain, an appearance on one of the most popular family sitcoms in the country, and a musical now performed in high schools around the country? I think it comes down to how John Waters manages to harness the power of shamelessness.

13. Lil Nas X Performs A Royal Rendition Of ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ | BET Awards 2021

Lil Nas X lays it all out on the stage for a royal rendition inspired by Michael Jackson’s “Remember The Time” to perform his hit song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” at the 2021 BET Awards. #CulturesBiggestNight #BETAwards

14. Remarks by President Joe Biden in Recognition of LGBTQ+ Pride Month

15. Megan Stalter headlines Human By Orientation’s Queer Comedy Showcase 2021.

16. Kehlani | Human By Orientation’s Pride 2021

Kehlani closes out #Pride2021 with breathtaking performances of “Toxic,” “Nights Like This,” and “Honey.” #HumanByOrientation #Kehlani

Kehlani | Human By Orientation’s Pride 2021 Concert Series | HBO Max

17. Jan, Alaska, Peppermint (Put Your) “Gay Hands Up” (music video)

Vocals by Jan, Alaska, & Peppermint

Directed by Nick Laughlin

Song Produced by SIXFOOT 5

Written by Nick Laughlin & SIXFOOT5



Ashley Ray: Queer Comedy Showcase

Ashley Ray in her vivacious set from Human By Orientation’s Queer Comedy Showcase for Pride 2021. #HumanByOrientation

