Visage, Shears, Jessie J, Coldplay, Todrick Hall’s ‘D This Big’; Troye Sivan, Divine Throwback, Biden Pride and Lil Nas X is ‘Smalltown Boy’: Gay Music Watch Part 3

Part 3 of ICYMI June Releases: The best batch yet includes new gay music, comedy, and video content pulled from the huge number of releases all tied to June, Pride month. Included:
— Michelle Visage from Drag Race steps out with the group Steps and they’ve released the very catchy ‘Heartbreak in this City’;
— Jake Shears teams with Boys Noize on ‘All I Want’ and released a song from his upcoming solo album.
—Jessie J released what is possibly the big gay song of the summer and, while unexpected, we’re happy to have this Coldplay video. Check it out.
—Todrick Hall checked in with his even-gayer homage to ‘It’s Raining Men’ and his song ‘D this Big’ is too racy to show off the YouTube site.
–Plus: Matt Baume offers 30 minutes on the John Water films and characters that is compelling , a deep dive and informative.
And Hilarious Megan Stalter’s Standup headlining Queer Comedy Showcase.
1. Official video for ‘Heartbreak In This City’ by Steps & Michelle Visage.
The new album ‘What The Future Holds Pt. 2’ is out Sep 10th. Pre-order now: https://steps.lnk.to/Future2ID
Subscribe to Steps:- https://www.youtube.com/user/StepsOff…
2. ‘All I Want’ Boize Noize Featuring Jake Shears
STREAM / DL: https://defect.click/DFTD622D
Directed & Edited by Dan Streit
Director of Photography – Tanner Hall
Production Designer – Grace Surnow
Produced by Grin Machine
www.grinmachine.com
CAST:
Brad Swanick
Karin Okada
Juliette James
Andrea Adolph
Pimienta Viera
Jess Valice
Dillon Cullinan
3. ‘I Want Love’, Jessie J
The official “I Want Love” music video by Jessie J. Listen & download here: https://JessieJ.lnk.to/IWantLove
►Follow Jessie J:
https://www.facebook.com/jessiej
https://www.instagram.com/jessiej/
https://twitter.com/jessiej
https://www.tiktok.com/@jessiej
http://www.jessiejofficial.com/
►Subscribe to Jessie J: https://JessieJ.lnk.to/Subscribe
4. Jake Shears – ‘Do The Television’
Out Now: https://ffm.to/dothetelevision/
Directed & Produced by Stevie Be & Craig MacNeil
Special Thanks to Dede Reynolds & Justina Heckard
Subscribe to the Official Jake Shears YouTube Channel:
5. ‘Rainin’ Fellas’ by Todrick
Download & Stream FEMULINE Out Now! https://frtyfve.ffm.to/femuline
Starring Todrick Hall
Featuring Lance Bass
6. Coldplay – ‘Higher Power ‘(Official Dance Video)
Higher Power, the new single, out now! Stream / download / CD single: https://coldplay.lnk.to/higherpower
Subscribe for more content from Coldplay:
https://bit.ly/subscribecoldplay
ABOUT COLDPLAY
Since forming at university in London, Coldplay have gone on to become one of the planet’s most popular acts, selling more than 100 million copies of their eight Number One albums, which have spawned a string of hits including Yellow, Clocks, Fix You, Paradise, Viva La Vida, A Sky Full Of Stars, Hymn For The Weekend, Adventure Of A Lifetime, Orphans and, most recently, Higher Power.
7. Lil Nas X – ‘SUN GOES DOWN (Official Video)’
Official video for “SUN GOES DOWN” by Lil Nas X
Listen & Download “SUN GOES DOWN” out now: https://lilnasx.lnk.to/SunGoesDown
Directed by Lil Nas X & Psycho Films
Written by Lil Nas X
Creative Director/Stylist: Hodo Musa
EP: Sam Canter & Jack Begert
8. Bronski Beat – ‘Smalltown Boy’ (Official Video)
Taken from the album “The Age of Consent” released in 1984
Listen to “Smalltown Boy”: https://BronskiBeat.lnk.to/SmalltownBoy
9. ‘Regard,’ Troye Sivan, Tate McRae – You (Official Video)
Listen to ‘You’ now: https://lnk.to/RegardTroyeTateYouyd
Follow Regard
https://www.instagram.com/djregardoff…
Follow Troye Sivan
https://www.instagram.com/troyesivan/
Follow Tate McRae
https://www.instagram.com/tatemcrae/
Directed by Courtney Phillips
https://www.instagram.com/itscourtneyp/
10. ‘D This Big’ (Official Video)
Download & Stream “D!ck This Big ft. TS Madison” on Todrick’s new album FEMULINE out now! https://frtyfve.ffm.to/femuline
Starring Todrick Hall
11. ‘Getaway’ (feat. Tegan and Sara) · VINCINT · Tegan and Sara
Getaway (feat. Tegan and Sara)
℗ 2021 Vincint Cannady
12. John Waters, Divine, & the Trinity of Trash
In 1960s Baltimore, an young puppeteer named John Waters picked up a movie camera and started making amateur underground movies. After years of playing to small cafes and midnight movie theaters, the country started to take notice when he released three groundbreaking films that I call The Trinity of Trash: Pink Flamingos, Female Trouble, and Desperate Living. How did these filthy films give rise to an iconic Disney villain, an appearance on one of the most popular family sitcoms in the country, and a musical now performed in high schools around the country? I think it comes down to how John Waters manages to harness the power of shamelessness.
Become a member on Patreon for more videos: http://patreon.com/mattbaume
13. Lil Nas X Performs A Royal Rendition Of ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ | BET Awards 2021
Lil Nas X lays it all out on the stage for a royal rendition inspired by Michael Jackson’s “Remember The Time” to perform his hit song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” at the 2021 BET Awards. #CulturesBiggestNight #BETAwards
14. Remarks by President Joe Biden in Recognition of LGBTQ+ Pride Month
15. Megan Stalter headlines Human By Orientation’s Queer Comedy Showcase 2021.
Subscribe: http://bit.ly/HBOMaxYouTube
16. Kehlani | Human By Orientation’s Pride 2021
Kehlani closes out #Pride2021 with breathtaking performances of “Toxic,” “Nights Like This,” and “Honey.” #HumanByOrientation #Kehlani
Subscribe: http://bit.ly/HBOMaxYouTube
Kehlani | Human By Orientation’s Pride 2021 Concert Series | HBO Max
17. Jan, Alaska, Peppermint (Put Your) “Gay Hands Up” (music video)
Vocals by Jan, Alaska, & Peppermint
Directed by Nick Laughlin
Song Produced by SIXFOOT 5
Written by Nick Laughlin & SIXFOOT5
Ashley Ray: Queer Comedy Showcase
Ashley Ray in her vivacious set from Human By Orientation’s Queer Comedy Showcase for Pride 2021. #HumanByOrientation
Subscribe: http://bit.ly/HBOMaxYouTube