‘He opened a door for me…’ Lil Nas X inspired his own brother to come out as bisexual

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Lil Nas X helped his brother come out as bisexual. The ‘Industry Baby' hitmaker has been open about his sexual identity, which has in turn inspired members of the LGBTQ+ community, including his own brother Tramon Hill. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, he said in new documentary ‘Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero': “My brother really opened doors for a lot of people. Yeah, he opened a door for me. “What I mean by that, like, I'm not gay, though, you feel me? I'm bisexual. “He helped me be real with myself. My brother made me more open to it.” While Tramon was nervous about how various relations…

