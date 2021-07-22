Want More Thirst Traps On Your Instagram Feed? The New ‘Sensitive’ Content Tool Lets You ‘Loosen’ Restrictions. (Or ‘Tighten’)

Facebook-owned Instagram is adding user tools for filtering inappropriate content on the social network Facebook-owned Instagram is adding user tools for filtering inappropriate content on the social network

San Francisco (AFP) – Instagram on Tuesday added a way for users to adjust how tightly they want to filter out violent or sexually suggestive posts while they explore the image-centric social network.

A new “Sensitive Content Control” option at Facebook-owned Instagram lets people adjust whether they want to see more or fewer posts that some may find unpleasant or untasteful, according to a post.

“You can think of sensitive content as posts that don’t necessarily break our rules, but could potentially be upsetting to some people – such as posts that may be sexually suggestive or violent,” the Instagram team said.

The new tool applies to an exploration tool that recommends content users might find interesting at the image-centric social network.

People can stick with the default limit on sensitive posts, or opt to tighten or loosen the restriction.

“One exception to this: the Allow option will not be available to people under 18,” Instagram noted.

The filtering option comes as social networks remain under pressure to thwart abusive or misleading posts while allowing people to freely express themselves.