‘Luca’ Star Jack Dylan Grazer Silences His Own ‘Bruno,’ Comes Out as Bisexual

Less than a month after Pixar’s latest hit film “Luca” lit up Disney+, one of its stars, Jack Dylan Grazer, delivered another cause for celebration when they came out publicly as bisexual over the weekend.

The teenage actor delivered his truth during a fan Q&A on an Instagram Live broadcast. Likely spurred by fans and critics likening “Luca” to an LGBTQ-coded coming-of-age story, a fan asked Grazer if they were gay during the session. Grazer simply replied, “I’m bi.” They followed that by delivering his “Luca” character’s, Alberto Scorfano, catchphrase “Silencio, Bruno!”

The Huffington Post reported that fans also noticed that Grazer changed their pronouns to he/they on their Instagram page following the announcement, though the bio on Grazer’s page currently doesn’t list their pronouns.

jack dylan grazer coming out as bi and then immediately shouting SILENZIO BRUNO good for them good for them!! pic.twitter.com/IBKDox5a2G — alyssa (@alyssakayden) July 1, 2021

Grazer’s use of the “Silenzio, Bruno” phrase after coming out speaks is apt as it centers the film’s message of overcoming self-doubt and insecurity to live and experience life as the person you know yourself to be. “We kept on talking about Alberto as being the ‘You can do this. You can,’ as opposed to the voices that tell you ‘You can’t do it. What are you doing? You shouldn’t be here,'” “Luca” director Enrico Casarosa told GamesRadar. “We knew that we wanted Alberto to help Luca… and the metaphor was, truthfully, a literal and metaphorical push off of a cliff.”

Fans latched onto Grazer’s announcement and the use of the catchphrase, using it in celebrating the “It,” “We Are Who We Are” and “Shazam!” star’s statement.

I’m so proud!!! 😭 The fact that Jack said “silenzio bruno”, which means be brave when you’re scared, after coming out as well 🥺 the absolute cutest! 🥰❤️ https://t.co/dNHSZUUvtH — Shelby (@ItsShelbyMariee) July 5, 2021

This fills me with delight. SILENZIO BRUNO is my new favorite queer battle cry! https://t.co/myr8FFQl0E — Lola Kelly (@Lohlala) July 5, 2021

I just watched LUCA and now that I know that the context of "silenzio Bruno" is to be brave when you're scared, JDG using it at this moment has me like 😭🌈😭 https://t.co/UncAZGXSuX — Valerie Ettenhofer (@aandeandval) July 5, 2021

Photo courtesy of Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons