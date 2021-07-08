‘Luca’ Star Jack Dylan Grazer Silences His Own ‘Bruno,’ Comes Out as Bisexual

Less than a month after Pixar’s latest hit film “Luca” lit up Disney+, one of its stars, Jack Dylan Grazer, delivered another cause for celebration when they came out publicly as bisexual over the weekend.
The teenage actor delivered his truth during a fan Q&A on an Instagram Live broadcast. Likely spurred by fans and critics likening “Luca” to an LGBTQ-coded coming-of-age story, a fan asked Grazer if they were gay during the session. Grazer simply replied, “I’m bi.” They followed that by delivering his “Luca” character’s, Alberto Scorfano, catchphrase “Silencio, Bruno!”
The Huffington Post reported that fans also noticed that Grazer changed their pronouns to he/they on their Instagram page following the announcement, though the bio on Grazer’s page currently doesn’t list their pronouns.
Grazer’s use of the “Silenzio, Bruno” phrase after coming out speaks is apt as it centers the film’s message of overcoming self-doubt and insecurity to live and experience life as the person you know yourself to be. “We kept on talking about Alberto as being the ‘You can do this. You can,’ as opposed to the voices that tell you ‘You can’t do it. What are you doing? You shouldn’t be here,'” “Luca” director Enrico Casarosa told GamesRadar. “We knew that we wanted Alberto to help Luca… and the metaphor was, truthfully, a literal and metaphorical push off of a cliff.”
Fans latched onto Grazer’s announcement and the use of the catchphrase, using it in celebrating the “It,” “We Are Who We Are” and “Shazam!” star’s statement.
Luca: Previously on Towleroad
Photo courtesy of Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons