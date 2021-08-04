Billy Eichner ‘s ‘Big, Gay Divorce Comedy’ ‘Ex-Husbands’ Headed To Amazon; ‘It’s the Gay ‘War Of The Roses’ You’ve Been Waiting For!’

Billy Eichner

Everyone’s favorite chaotic gay comedian Billy Eichner is showing once again that he isn’t afraid to step into a messy world to find the humor and heart within. The “Difficult People” star announced he and “Arrowverse” creator Greg Berlanti are delving into the hilarity of gay divorce in the upcoming Amazon feature film “Ex-Husbands.”

“The concept of a big, gay divorce comedy has been kicking around in my head for years and I cannot think of better collaborators than groundbreaking producers Greg and Sarah [Schechter],” Eichner told Deadline. “we now have the perfect partners in Amazon, who have already shown enormous passion for this project. This is a dream team. Now, LET’S GET DIVORCED!!!”

“Ex-Husbands” tells the story of gay married couple Daniel and Conner who, after becoming the first gay couple to be legally married in New York City in over-the-top fashion, now find themselves ready to call it quits in similar superfluous fashion. Eichner is set to star, produce and co-write the film. “It’s the gay ‘WAR OF THE ROSES’ you’ve been waiting for,” said Eichner on Twitter.

Thrilled to bring my new movie EX-HUSBANDS to Amazon. Starring Matt Damon and Da Baby.

Originally tweeted by billy eichner (@billyeichner) on August 3, 2021.

“Ex-Husbands” represents another step in Eichner’s historic journey through Hollywood, working to expand what LGBTQ filmmaking and on-screen representation can encompass. The announcement of his forthcoming gay rom-com BROS earlier this year made him the first out gay man to write, produce and star in major Hollywood studio-produced comedy. He is also set to portray gay Hollywood icon Paul Lynde in the forthcoming biopic “Man In The Box.”

Eichner will pen the script alongside longtime Broadway playwright and Hollywood screenwriter Paul Rudnick, “a true icon whose work I have craved and admired since I was a young gay boy lusting after show business” said Eichner. “[Rudnick] really paved the way for me and many others.”

Rudnick appears equally excited to work with Eichner. “As a longtime fan of Billy Eichner, I was thrilled when he called me about this project. And when Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schecter became involved, I knew we were in the best possible hands,” Rudnick told Deadline. “‘Ex-Husbands’ has the potential to be wildly funny, emotional and altogether delightful.”

Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Yahoo News/Creative Commons