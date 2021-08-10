Chet Hanks won’t have coronavirus vaccine

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s son won’t be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Hollywood couple were two of the first big name stars to contract the virus in March 2020 but Chet Hanks insisted he doesn’t want anyone “sticking” him with a “needle” and has no plans to join the millions who have been immunised against coronavirus.

The 31-year-old musician posted a video on his Instagram account which initially seemed to urge his followers to be vaccinated, before yelling “Psych” and swiftly changing his stance.

He said: “I’ve been on the fence about this for awhile, that’s why I never spoke on it, but with the amount of people I know recently that have gotten COVID, and with the numbers rising, I think it’s important for me to say I got the vaccine, I think everybody should.

“It’s really important that we all do this. I suggest to all my followers, you guys, set an appointment and get the vaccine first thing – PSYCH!

“B****! If it ain’t broke don’t fix it! I never had COVID. Y’ain’t sticking me with that motherf****** needle!”

Chet went on to brand the virus the “motherf******* flu”, told Americans to “get over it” and suggested those who are at high risk should simply “stay inside” so others can get on with leading a normal life.

He said: “Why are we working around ya’ll? If you’re in danger, stay your ass inside. I’m tired of wearing a motherf****** mask.”

Earlier this year, Rita urged people to be vaccinated against the virus as she reflected on it being one year since she and her ‘Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ actor husband had contracted COVID-19.

She wrote on Instagram: “One year ago today I was playing the Sydney Opera House, the next day started feeling very tired and achy, two days later hospitalised with Covid 19.

“I want to take a moment to say how grateful we are for our health, how thankful we are for the medical care we got in Queensland, and that we share in the sorrow of each person who lost a loved one to this virus.

“I’m hopeful for so many being able to get the vaccine.”