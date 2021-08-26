Maya Rudolph reunites with Andy Samberg to host Baking It

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Maya Rudolph is reuniting with Andy Samberg to host a new baking series.

The 49-year-old actress and Andy – Maya’s former castmate on ‘Saturday Night Live’ – are poised to host Peacock’s ‘Baking It’ competition series.

The six-episode series will be executive produced by Amy Poehler, who also enjoyed success on the long-running comedy show.

NBC has revealed that the series will see eight teams of two join Maya and Andy, 43, in their winter cabin to celebrate holiday food traditions.

The comedy duo will provide their own take on the exploits of the contestants, according to EW.com.

‘Baking It’ – which is a sister series to the arts and crafts competition show ‘Making It’ – will feature a judging panel that is made up of four grandmothers.

However, NBC has not yet confirmed a premiere date for the first episode.

Meanwhile, despite finding fame through comedy, Maya previously admitted she has a very serious attitude towards music.

The actress thinks people would be surprised to learn about her intense passion for music.

Asked what turns her serious, Maya previously said: “Music. Ever since I was a kid, if I fell in love with a musician, I’d daydream that I was them up on stage singing.

“If I’m ever watching someone playing live, to this day I have to see their shoes. I get very obsessive about it. It makes them a real person for me somehow.”

Maya would love to play music in front of a crowd, but confessed to being “scared” by the idea.

She said: “I think I’ve always been too scared to play music and be that vulnerable in front of people, so much so that I’ve always put the idea of seriously doing it on the backburner. But the dream is always there.”