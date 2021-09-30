Cher says Britney Spears can start a ‘new life’ after conservatorship battle

Cher thinks Britney Spears can embark on “a new life” after a judge suspended her dad’s position as conservator of her estate.

The 75-year-old pop icon has taken to Twitter to express her joy and relief at the news, which came after a judge concluded that Jamie Spears’ position in charge of his daughter’s affairs had become “untenable”.

Cher wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “Thank God [sparkles emoji] I’ve Talked & [prayer emoji] ‘d About This 4 YEARS [clapping emoji] . IM MORE THAN THRILLED 4 HER [cake emoji] BLESS OUR SUPER [star emoji] #FREEBRITNEY (sic)”

The ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ hitmaker now believes Britney can begin a new chapter in her life, having been under a conservatorship since 2008.

Cher tweeted: “[prayer emoji] THIS WILL [bee emoji] THE START [footprints emoji] OF A NEW LIFE,BRIT [kissing emoji] Me (sic)”

Bette Midler has also expressed her support for the chart-topping pop star.

The 75-year-old singer observed that Britney has spent the last 13 years “in the wilderness”.

She tweeted: “#BritneySpears is free. Congratulations to everyone who helped bring this about, especially Britney, who, after 13 years in the wilderness, never gave up until she was finally heard. (sic)”

Elsewhere, La Toya Jackson has also offered her congratulations to Britney after the court ruling.

She wrote on the micro-blogging site: “A huge congratulations to Britney Spears!!! #FreeBritney #freedom #BritneySpears (sic)”

Dionne Warwick posted a similar message, observing that Britney can now “breathe” and enjoy her life after being under a conservatorship for so many years.

She wrote online: “This is wonderful news. She can now breathe. Congratulations, Britney. Enjoy your life!”

Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, hailed the ruling as a “monumental” moment for the 39-year-old singer.

He added: “This is a substantial step toward her freedom.

“It’s been a lot of hard work. It’s been intense. I’m proud. Britney’s proud.”

The attorney also credited the Free Britney movement for being “instrumental” in moving the ‘Circus’ singer’s case along, including having him come in to replace her court-appointed attorney, Sam Ingham, in July.

He added: “And to the extent that it allowed my firm to carry the ball across the finish line, I thank them as well.”

Mathew’s next step is to file a petition outlining plans to terminate the conservatorship completely, and he’s optimistic Britney – who hasn’t had control of her own affairs since 2008 – has got a “great future ahead of her.”