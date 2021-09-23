Debra Messing questions why Kim Kardashian is hosting Saturday Night Live

Debra Messing has questioned why Kim Kardashian West is to host ‘Saturday Night Live’.

The ‘Will & Grace’ star asked fans if she was “missing something” after it was revealed the 40-year-old reality star is to guest present the comedy showcase, because she insisted that while Kim is a “cultural icon”, those who front the programme are usually “performers”.

She wrote on Twitter: “Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?”

Confirming the news, Kim tweeted: “OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL

I’m hosting SNL!!!!!!

@nbcsnl (sic)”

Debra’s tweet comes after it was revealed Kim, Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis and Rami Malek will all front NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ during the next series, which will be livestreamed on Peacock for the first time.

Owen will host the first episode of the season, and the musical guest will be Kacey Musgraves.

Kim is to make her presenting debut on the show on October 9th, when Halsey will provide the music.

Rami will host on October 16th, just days after the release of James Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’, in which he portrays Lyutsifer Safin, and Young Thug will be the musical guest.

Jason is no stranger to ‘SNL’, having been part of the cast from 2005 to 2013.

But the ‘Ted Lasso’ star will be back for his first appearance as the show’s presenter on October 23rd, during which Brandi Carlile will provide the tunes.

The late-night sketch and variety show – which was created by Lorne Michaels – has aired since October 1975.