Donald Trump Fires Corey Lewandowski From Team AGAIN After He’s Accused Of ‘Stalking’ & Touching Butt Of Female Republican Donor Amid Alleged Kristi Noem Affair

Donald Trump has once again fired Corey Lewandowski after he was accused of inappropriately touching and “stalking” a female donor — AND amid rumors he had an affair with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

The alleged incident went down over the weekend in Vegas when Trashelle Odom came forward alleging Corey touched her butt and legs and “stalked” her at a charity event.

Odom also claimed Corey repeatedly talked about his genitals, “described his sexual performance,” and reportedly showed her his hotel room key.

Taking to their Twitter, a spokesperson announced Trump was replacing Corey.

"Pam Bondi, the very talented and honorable frmr AG of FL, has our complete faith and confidence in taking over MAGA Action. Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service," the statement read. While Trump made a swift move following the allegations, it's worth noting this is the second time he's dismissed Corey from his team. Corey's lawyers denied Odom's claims. His firing also comes in the wake of his rumored affair with Noem. Multiple sources told conservative site American Greatness, the married father of four was having a sexual relationship with the rising Republican star, something Noem venomously shot down. "These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie," she tweeted on Wednesday, before expressing her love for her husband and children. "These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can't achieve anything without a man's help. I love Bryon. I'm proud of the God-fearing family we've raised together. Now I'm getting back to work." Noem has been married since 1992. She has three children. As for Corey, who is currently unemployed, he married Alison Lewandowski in 2005. When it comes to Corey's employment history with Trump, it's complicated. He was fired as Trump's campaign manager in 2016, but offered a job in the former president's administration in 2017. Corey rejected that job offer, allegedly telling his buddies that the position was "beneath him."




