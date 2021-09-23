Kevin Spacey’s Sexual Assault Accuser Anthony Rapp Fires Back After Being Accused Of Fabricating Story To Be Apart Of #MeToo

Published by

Radar Online

Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp rushed to court days after an expert Kevin Spacey hired as part of their legal battle accused him of displaying “narcissistic personality traits” and creating his allegations.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Rapp is demanding the court allow him to call witnesses who he told about the incident to the stand. He claims Spacey continues to cast doubt on his memory of events.

As a result, Rapp says his close friends should be allowed to testify that he did indeed share details of the alleged assault years before filing suit.

His attorney writes, “Mr. Rapp was sexually assaulted by defendant, Kevin Spacey, when he was only fourteen years old. Since the first time that Mr. Rapp disclosed the abuse to someone – while he was in high school, a few short years after the abuse occurred – he has never wavered from his description of the sexual assault.”

In court, his attorney reveals, "In the thirty-five years since he was sexually assaulted by Spacey, Mr. Rapp has disclosed the assault to friends, work colleagues, and family members." Rapp claims during the case Spacey's team has demanded he answer questions about how much money he has in the bank and how much debt he owes. He believes Spacey plans to not only question his memory but try to paint him as being motivated by money. He is demanding the court allow him to call witnesses who will back up his story. A judge has yet to rule on the matter. As Radar previously reported, Rapp is suing Spacey of making a sexual advance on him in 1986 when he was just 14 years old. In the suit, Rapp says he met the actor when he was working on Broadway in Precious Sons. Spacey allegedly invited Spacey back to his Manhattan home. Rapp says while at his pad Spacey, without consent, made a move on him and grabbed his butt. He claims Spacey proceeded to lift him up and then laid on his body. In his suit, he says he rushed to the bathroom while Spacey tried to convince him to stay at his home. He is suing for alleged psychological injuries and severe emotional distress Spacey denies all allegations of wrongdoing. He released a statement denying Rapp's claims shortly after he came forward. He said, "I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I'm beyond horrified to hear this story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years." At the moment, Spacey is making moves to dismiss the claims. He recently hired a psychologist to examine his sexual assault accuser. The expert claims Rapp "generated and perpetuated a false memory" about the Spacey incident and "Diagnostically, Mr. Rapp displays narcissistic personality traits, in that he has an excessive need for admiration, has a grandiose sense of self-importance, and believes that he is special." Further, Spacey's expert claims Rapp created the allegations because he was "apparently moved by the #MeToo movement and wanted very much to be a part of it." The expert claims Rapp has "enjoyed the attention, praise and sympathy his allegations have given him." He also found Rapp had "resentment towards closeted gay actors" and "Mr. Spacey was just such an actor and his tremendous success made him a focus of Mr. Rapp's resentment." The case is ongoing.




