LGBTQ Hollywood Roundup: Bragman Establishes Coming Out Fund; Indya Moore Calls Out Met Gala; Dan Levy Signs Netflix Deal; JoJo Siwa Frustrated With Nickelodeon

Howard Bragman

Hollywood’s Coming Out PR Go-To Establishes University Coming Out Fund

Public relations giant Howard Bragman, known widely for helping LGBTQ Hollywood stars and athletes embrace their identities publicly, is giving back to a major university in his home state of Michigan. Bragman and the University of Michigan announced the creation of a $1 million Coming Out Fund last week.

The fund will aid the university’s LGBTQ center, known as the Spectrum Center, with providing emergency financial assistance to students in multiple fashions, including health services, mental health care, housing and tuition. Bragman, who grew up in Flint, MI and attended the Ann Arbor-based university, sees the fund as an important support structure for students on their respective LGBTQ journeys.

“Coming out is this most personal of journeys and it’s a challenging journey,” Bragman said. “It’s so important for students to know they are not alone and that the Spectrum Center is there for them. I want to assure that other people get that same access that I had; life-changing, life-saving access. I can’t imagine what would have happened if I hadn’t had the resources that the university had provided.”

The fund’s establishment comes as the Spectrum Center, the first known LGBTQ resource center established on a university campus, celebrates it’s 50th anniversary. Bragman’s list of stars he helped guide through the coming out process includes former football player Michael Sam, former NBA veteran John Amaechi and actress Meredeth Baxter.

“Pose” Star Indya Moore Calls Out “Cognitive Dissonance” At Met Gala

While much of the public celebrated the looks following this year’s Met Gala, “Pose” star Indya Moore indicated that 2021 is likely the last year she attends the event. In an Instagram post Wednesday, Moore highlighted the “cognitive dissonance” of the event, highlighting the protests and treatment of protestors by the NYPD that occurred outside of the event earlier this week.

“I had to really think about if it is truly in alignment with what I care about because I think it is possible to be an artist and a creative and simultaneously not invest in make-believe during a time make-believe is weaponized against the truth,” Moore said. “Being at the Met this year was cognitive dissonance. I entered and left feeling confused. But before that I felt clear. Grounded. People were protesting and arrested in the name of what so many of us who attended, care deeply about. They were arrested most likely because they were perceived as a threat to those of us who were there.”

The protests outside of the Met Gala called out the event’s financial exorbitance as issues of financial equity, including expiring eviction moratoriums, faced communities of lower socioeconomic status. Moore highlighted the issue in their post as well. “We organize millions for a museum, on stolen land that black and brown people suffer on unless white supremacy thinks they are exceptional- but not for the people? Can’t we be substantially generous in ways that alleviate suffering and poverty,” Moore said.

Dan Levy Working on Rom-Com For Netflix

“Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy inked a new deal with Netflix, and he already has his first project. According to Deadline, Levy will work with the streaming giant on film and series projects, kicking things off with an untitled romantic comedy film. He is set to direct, write, produce and star in the film which could add the growing number of LGBTQ rom-coms coming out of Hollywood in the near future.

“Netflix offered ‘Schitt’s Creek’ a second home at just the right time and opened the doors to a whole new audience for us,” Levy said. “Watching the show thrive there has only enhanced my excitement about continuing to tell specific, meaningful stories with them in both tv and feature film. A full-circle moment.”

Levy will begin working on series projects when his deal with ABC Signature is up in July 2022.

JoJo Siwa Upset With Nickelodeon

Youtuber-turned-singer/actress JoJo Siwa expressed frustration with Nickelodeon, claiming that the popular kids TV network is limiting the songs she can perform on her upcoming “D.R.E.A.M. The Music” tour.

In a series of tweets Tuesday, Siwa claimed that the network won’t allow her to perform newer songs on the tour, including six original tracks recently featured in her movie musical “The J-Team,” which was released on the Paramount+ streaming platform on Sept. 3.

I go out on tour in January. My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs)… Nickelodeon told me today that I’m not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair??? — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) September 15, 2021

“Nickelodeon told me today that I’m not allowed to perform/ad any of the songs from the film into my show. These are my songs, my voice, my wirting. Does this seem fair,” Siwa said. “There is no reason that this music should not be included. Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not.

Siwa has worked with the network since 2017, becoming a very popular figure for LGBTQ youth in the process. Nickelodeon hasn’t commented publicly regarding Siwa’s complaints.

LGBTQ Hollywood: Previously on Towleroad

Photos courtesy of DVSROSS/Creative Commons and La Brea Media