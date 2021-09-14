Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo clean up at MTV Video Music Awards

Published by

The Bangkok Post

Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo clean up at MTV Video Music Awardspublished : 13 Sep 2021 at 11:45 NEW YORK – A stacked slate of artists lit up MTV’s 40th annual Video Music Awards on Sunday, returning in full force to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center after last year’s scaled-back pandemic show. The 2021 VMAs — a show known more for ostentatious performances, made-for-Twitter moments and wild costumes than the actual awards — was back with its signature elaborate performances before a masked full audience after a 2020 show that saw many celebrities accept prizes via video stream. The show opened with a pr…

Read More