Madonna wows MTV Video Music Awards with surprise performance

Madonna was a surprise performer at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (12.09.21).

The 63-year-old star shocked the crowd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City, as she kicked off the latest VMAs in a dominatrix-style outfit.

Madonna – who opened the first VMAs in 1984 with her hit ‘Like a Virgin’ – arrived at the ceremony in a New York-style yellow taxi.

Before she appeared on stage, her voice could be heard in the ceremony recounting her early years in the city and her love of MTV.

She said: “I came to New York City with nothing but $35 and a pair of dance shoes. I was 19 and terrified.

“Forty years ago, another underdog arrived in New York City hoping to create something revolutionary.

“An all-music channel premiered in the middle of the night and called itself MTV.

“We found each other and from then on changed my life, changed music and created a new art form. That’s why there’s only one place to be tonight.”

Madonna – who has won 20 of the VMAs’ Moon Person trophies over the years – walked on stage to her 1990 song ‘Vogue’, and stripped off her trench coat to reveal a BDSM-inspired PVC outfit.

Shortly before she departed the stage, the star – who famously shared a smooch with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 VMAs – told the crowd: “They said we wouldn’t last, but were still here motherf******.

“Happy 40th MTV. Welcome to the 2021 MTV VMAs.”

Other surprise appearances on the night came from Cyndi Lauper, 37 years after she won the Best Female Video at the first-ever VMAs.

Cyndi – who presented the Best Pop Award – said: “I won a Moon Person at the very first VMAs in 1984. Things are a little different now.

“Yeah, girls wanna have fun. But we also want to have funds. Equal pay! Control over our bodies! You know, fundamental rights!”

Other performers at the spectacle included Justin Bieber, who took to the stage with The Kid Laroi to sing their tune ‘Stay’.

Camila Cabello wowed with a version of her latest song ‘Don’t Go Yet’, and her boyfriend Shawn Mendes – who also took to the stage to perform – was spotted dancing to her music.

Doja Cat – who hosted the ceremony – had a break from her evening duties to perform her songs ‘Been Like This’ and ‘You Right’.

Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, and Twenty One Pilots also performed at the ceremony.