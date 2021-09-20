Michael K Williams, Cecily Tyson among Emmys In Memoriam

Michael K. Williams, Cecily Tyson, and Ed Asner were among those remembered during the Primetime Emmy Awards’ annual In Memoriam segment on Sunday (19.09.21).

‘In Treatment’ actress Uzo Aduba took to the stage at LA Live in Los Angeles to introduce the tribute, which recognises the TV stars and creators who have passed away over the last 12 months, towards the end of the ceremony.

She said: “Over the past year, we have lost so many of our loved ones, but we treasure our memory of each of them, we honor their work, and we rejoice in having them in our lives.”

Uzo then introduced Leon Bridges and Jon Batiste to the stage, where they delivered an emotional performance of Leon’s song ‘River’ while the montage played on screens behind them.

Others recognised in the tribute included Dustin Diamond, Larry King, Markie Post, Charlie Robinson, Norm Macdonald, Olympia Dukakis, Christopher Plummer, Cloris Leachman, Jessica Walter, Alex Trebek, Charlie Robinson, Hal Holbrook, Norm Crosby, and Helen McCrory.

Awards bosses acknowledged that due to time constraints, not everyone from the TV world who has died this year would feature in the tribute, but highlighted the fact they have an extensive In Memoriam section on their website.

Earlier in the evening, Kerry Washington took the time to honour ‘The Wire’ actor Michael, who was found dead from an apparent overdose at the beginning of this month.

Introducing the nominees for the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series gong – which ultimately went to ‘The Crown’ actor Tobias Menzies – she highlighted the fact Michael was on the shortlist for his work in ‘Lovecraft Country’ and promised his “excellence and artistry” will live on.

She said: “The nominees for this next award astounded us with each of their uniquely memorable, remarkable performances this year.

“But I would like to take a moment to mention one in particular Michael K Williams Michael was – it’s crazy to say was – Michael was a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon.

“Michael, I know you are here, you wouldn’t miss this, your excellence and artistry will endure. We love you.”