New Britney Spears’ Documentary Claims Her Dad Had Security Bug Installed In Her Bedroom Which Recorded Her Intimate Moments

Britney Spears‘ documentary revealed more shocking allegations against her dad, Jamie Spears. Testimony from a former security company employee alleged him to have installed a listening device in her daughter’s bedroom and had monitoring access over her text messages, phone calls, and even internet browsing history.

Alex Vlasov, an employee who worked at Black Box Security, a company Jamie hired to monitor her daughter’s daily activities, dropped the bombshell in the new New York Times documentary called Controlling Britney Spears released on Friday.

“Their reason for monitoring was looking for bad influences, looking for potential illegal activity that might happen,” he claimed. “But they would also monitor conversations with her friends, with her mom, with her lawyer Sam Ingham. If there’s anybody that should be off-limits, it should be Britney’s lawyer.”

The employee also explained the company monitored Britney’s phone via an iPad by logging in to her iCloud account, which gave them access to her communications made from her phone, including text messages and emails.

Vlasov claimed that his employer had asked him to encrypt some of the pop star’s text conversations to be forwarded to her father and an employee of a business management firm he had hired.

The documentary also revealed the listening bug installed by the company had “captured over 180 hours of audio, including Britney’s interactions and conversations with her boyfriend and her children,” which Vlasov claimed to have kept a copy of it as evidence.

“Even in the sacred place, her home, every single request was monitored and recorded. Her intimate relations were closely managed,” he said.

Vlasov had found the situation disturbing and confronted the company he worked for at the time regarding the “legality” of it.

His former boss Eden Yemini allegedly responded to him, saying, “Yes, the court is aware of this. Britney’s lawyer is aware of this. This is for her safety. It’s for her protection.”

Vlasov also disclosed that Robin [Greenhill of Britney’s management team at Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group] came up with the idea to mirror all her activity via iCloud.

However, Yemini’s lawyer issued a statement in the documentary that read, “Mr. Yemini and Black Box have always conducted themselves within professional, ethical and legal bounds, and they are particularly proud of their work keeping Ms. Spears safe for many years.”

Jamie’s attorney didn’t specifically address the alleged surveillance but said his actions “were well within parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court” and “done with knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney and/or the court.”

As Radar previously reported, the pop princess’ dad filed to end the conservatorship over her daughter earlier this month, and a hearing on the case is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Sept. 29.