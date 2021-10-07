Attitude Awards 2021: Tom Daley, Elaine Paige and Steps win big

Tom Daley, Elaine Paige and Steps were honoured at the 2021 Attitude Awards.

The publication’s annual ceremony – which took place at the Roundhouse in Camden, London on Wednesday night (06.10.21) – aims to celebrate people who have made an impact within the LGBTQ+ community, as well as allies.

‘Tragedy’ hitmakers Steps were presented with the Icon Award and delivered an exciting headline set, while the Honorary Gay prize was given to fellow performer Elaine Paige.

Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley received the Sport Award, while actor and musician Billy Porter was honoured with the Man of the Year trophy.

Elsewhere, Netflix comedy drama ‘Sex Education’ landed the Gamechanger Award, Ben Aldridge captured the Television prize, and Stephen Fry presented ‘It’s A Sin’ with the Inspiration Award.

Other presents on the night included Rylan Clark-Neal, Dominic Skinner, Richard Wilson, Ella Henderson and Joel Corey, Pearl Mackie, Michelle Visage and Scissor Sisters star Jake Shears.

Darren Styles – publisher of Attitude magazine – said: “A year away on account of COVID meant the world’s biggest LGBTQ media brand switched to an online offering in 2020, garnering more than two million viewers on multiple channels along the way.

“But there is nothing like 650 people in a room, dressed to the nines, celebrating the LGBTQ community to get the blood pumping.

“Especially if you headline with Steps. 2021 is the comeback year, the year to say you were there!”

And Juha Jarvinen – Chief Commercial Officer at sponsors Virgin Atlantic – added: “We couldn’t be happier to be back celebrating with the Attitude team as lead sponsor of the Attitude Awards at the Roundhouse this year. “The Virgin family has been a part of this incredible event since the very beginning ten years ago, to push for real change for the LGBTQ+ community and empower everyone to take on the world. It’s a privilege to be here.”

Attitude Awards 2021 winners list:

Icon Award

Steps

Gamechanger Award

‘Sex Education’

Style Award

Bimini

Honorary Gay

Elaine Paige

Broadcast Award

Adele Roberts

Television Award

Ben Aldridge

Inspiration Award

‘It’s A Sin’

Breakthrough Award

Max Harwood for ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’

Hero Award

Chella Man

Sport Award

Tom Daley

Man of the Year

Billy Porter