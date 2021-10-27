Courtroom Bombshell! Elizabeth Holmes Scammed Betsy DeVos Into Investing $100 Million In Theranos

Published by

Radar Online

Elizabeth Holmes is accused of giving false and misleading information to former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in an effort to dupe her into investing $100 million into the now-defunct company, Theranos.

Holmes is currently facing trial for allegedly scamming investors and patients about her company’s blood-testing technology.

According to DeVos’ family representative Lisa Peterson, who took the stand in Holmes ongoing criminal trial, the family initially planned to invest $50 million into Holmes’ company but decided to double the amount after meeting her.

“She was inviting us to participate in this opportunity,” Peterson testified on Tuesday. “They were telling us that it worked. We re-lied on what they told us.”

Peterson said she was first directed to look into Theranos after receiving an email from one of her bosses who included a cover story of Holmes.

“This morning, I had one of the most interesting meetings I can recall with the woman profiled in the attached Fortune magazine article,” the email read.