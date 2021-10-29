Ice Cube Leaves Role In Sony’s Comedy ‘Oh Hell No’ After Refusing To Get Covid-19 Vaccine, Gives Up $9 Million Payday

Published by

Radar Online

Ice Cube has reportedly left his role in an upcoming Sony production after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ice Cube – whose actual name is O’Shea Jackson Sr. – refused to get the vaccine for COVID-19 after producers for the forthcoming Sony comedy film Oh Hell No requested that he do so.

Ice Cube was set to star alongside Jack Black in the film. Black is also one of the movie’s producers, as is Matt Tolmach.