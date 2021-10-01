Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Called ‘Interns’ By White House Staffers Who Felt They Were ‘Entitled Know-It-Alls’: Ex-Aide

Donald Trump’s daughter was reportedly not very well-received in the White House.

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner served as senior advisers to the ex-President during his one-term tenure as commander-in-chief. Although the duo had the full support of Donald, staffers didn’t have much respect for them.

“We had all come to call Jared and Ivanka ‘the interns’ because they represented in our minds obnoxious, entitled know-it-alls,” ex-aide Stephanie Grisham wrote in her explosive tell-all, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The White House, reported PEOPLE.

The former Press Secretary wrote in detail about the night Ivanka’s dad addressed the nation from the Oval Office on March, 11, 2020, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic — a speech she deemed a “total clusterf**k.”

“An address to the nation is serious stuff, and whenever possible you need plenty of time to prepare properly — unless, of course, you were in the Trump White House, where everything was like a clown car on fire running at full speed into a warehouse full of fireworks,” Grisham explained.

She noted that during a meeting of the coronavirus task force including Donald, VP Mike Pence, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx and others, it was Ivanka who was adamant about the speech being televised.

“The women’s rights / small-business / crisis communications / and now Covid expert, just kept repeating, ‘There should be an address from the Oval,’” Grisham recalled. “Finally, Ivanka turned to her most powerful ally besides her father. ‘Jared, don’t you agree?’”

When pressed for more detail about the specifics of the speech, Grisham said the 39-year-old mother-of-three, Kushner or former communications director Hope Hicks offered no real answers.

“One of my other biggest personal regrets is that I didn’t have the courage to speak out against Jared, Ivanka and Hope about the potential dangers of addressing the nation without any Covid response strategy in place, and what a disservice it could be to the country and the president,” Grisham added.

Ivanka isn’t the only target in the explosive upcoming memoir due out next week. Grisham takes aim at Donald, claiming he wanted to “promote” a young female staffer he took an “unusual interest” in.

She also alleged Melania slept through Donald’s 2020 election night defeat to President Joe Biden, 78, and was more interested in partaking in a photo shoot than condemning the rioters that swarmed D.C. on January 6.